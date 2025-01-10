Today’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro 2, $6 Anker USB-C chargers, 23% off protein bars, $7.50 smart bulbs, more

Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 are down to a season-low $179.99, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg on Friday. You can score Anker USB-C chargers with 5-foot cables for just $6.17 each in a 2-pack, and Govee colo smart bulbs are 7.50 each. Also, best-selling Quest protein bars are 23% off right now.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, January 10.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Save 54% on your first year of Norton VPN Plus! Read our coverage to learn all about what makes Norton VPN Plus a must-have service.
- Get a 2-pack of Anker 20W USB-C fast chargers for just $12.33 total — that’s $6.17 each
- Need a portable charger? The Anker Zolo 20,000 mAh portable power bank is down to $27.99 instead of $36
- Tis the season… if your stomach hasn’t been feeling great because of all the bugs going around, generic Imodium is only $3.39 a box right now — that’s $10 less than you’d pay for a box of Imodium in a store, so stock up!
- FEATURED DEAL: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a top model from 2024, and it’s on sale with a gigantic 43% discount right now
- #1 best-selling Quest protein bars are 23% off for a 12-bar multipack
- Logitech gaming keyboards and gaming mice are on sale this week — here are some of our favorite models:
- Govee Smart Light Bulbs are only $7.50 a piece when you buy a 2-pack for $14.99
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $168.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (back in stock after selling out!)
- iPad Air 11-inch (M2): $549 (reg. $599)
- iPad Air 13-inch (M2): $699 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- 🚨 M1 MacBook Air: $649 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $734.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch SE: $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The BolaButty waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month
- Insanely popular Kasa mini smart plugs are down to $4.75 each when you buy a 4-pack for $17.99 — I use these personally and they’re awesome
- Score a factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for under $200 — this might be the last iPhone EVER with a Touch ID home button
- The best-selling 1500W space heater on Amazon is down to $22.99 right now
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit or savings:
- Spend $50+ on must-have household essentials and get a $15 Amazon credit when you use the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE at checkout
- Buy three Vicks cold & fly products, save $5
- Get a free Blink Outdoor cam system, Blink Mini 2, Blink Video Doorbell, or Blink Wired Floodlight with a 1-year subscription
- FEATURED DEAL: Get the Waterdrop D6 tankless RO water filter for only $299 (save $100)
- The top-rated FLASHFORGE Adventurer 5M 3D Printer is down to just $299 thanks to a double discount
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 noise cancelling earbuds offer unreal sound quality and fantastic ANC — save 20% for the first time ever
- TurboTax Deluxe 2024 tax software for PC or Mac is 30% off at $55.99, so you can take care of your taxes now rather than waiting for April
- More than 20,000 people bought a Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box in the past month, and now it’s 33% off at $29.99 in every colorway
- The Roku Express is down to just $17.99, so you can add streaming to any TV on the cheap
- Get a flywheel-style YOSUDA stationary exercise bike for $199.99 on sale
- Holiday sales are over, but Sony XM5 noise cancelling headphones are still on sale for $328 instead of $400
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.