8 ways Norton VPN Plus crushes the competition

Cyber threats are even more sophisticated these days than they have been in the past. That means it’s more important now than ever before that you take every precaution to protect yourself and your family. Good antivirus software is crucial, of course, but it’s simply not enough anymore. You should be utilizing every tool at your disposal to protect your digital life, including a VPN.

There are several popular options out there, but one VPN service has quickly become our favorite. It’s called Norton VPN Plus, and we’re going to explain all the great features that help Norton crush the competition.

Most of you likely already know what a VPN is, but let’s go over it quickly so that everyone understands why it’s so important to use one. VPN stands for “Virtual Private Network,” and it’s a must-have service if you want to protect your privacy while you browse online.

When enabled, a VPN service connects your computer or mobile device to a secure VPN server. That server acts as a go-between for everything you do online, whether it’s browsing websites or streaming movies. The sites and services you use can only see the VPN server instead of your computer, so your identity is completely protected. That also means it’s much harder to track you online, which is a must for people who value privacy.

There are plenty of different options out there when it comes to VPN service providers, but a few have risen to the top over the years. Most of them have certain key features in common, such as a wide range of VPN servers and regions to choose from, support for up to 10 devices, and even data breach alerts. But out of all the options we’ve tested here at BGR, Norton VPN Plus has quickly become our favorite. Why, you ask? Let’s break down the most important ways that Norton VPN Plus outshines the competition:

1. Full-fledged antivirus

The first key differentiator for Norton VPN Plus also happens to be the biggest.

Unlike other big VPN companies out there, Norton didn’t get its start as a VPN service provider. Instead, Norton’s pedigree goes back much further. The company has a long history as a leading cybersecurity brand dating back more than 30 years to 1990, when the first version of Norton Antivirus was released.

All these years later, Norton is still one of the top antivirus brands in the world — and when you sign up for Norton VPN Plus, your subscription includes Norton’s full-fledged antivirus software!

2. Lightning-fast data speeds

Several top VPN providers advertise fast data transfer speeds, but they don’t always deliver on their promises. With Norton VPN Plus, you can rest assured that you’ll enjoy blazing-fast data speeds that average 300+ Mbps.

How fast is that when it comes to real-world usage? Let’s help put it in perspective for you.

Streaming 1080p Full HD video usually needs an average speed of around 5 Mbps. If you want to stream 4K Ultra HD video instead, that uses up between 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps. If you’re a big gamer and you want to ensure that your online multiplayer sessions are smooth, you need between 25 Mbps and 50 Mbps.

Long story short, you and your entire family can keep enjoying all the data-hungry services you enjoy now, but you’ll be fully protected with Norton’s VPN service.

3. Scam protection

We cannot stress enough how important it is to have scam protection services these days. That’s especially true if you have elderly family members or young children, as both groups can be even more susceptible to scams.

Norton VPN Plus includes scam protection not just for web browsing but also for SMS. Trying to fix things after someone in your family has fallen for a scam can be a huge nightmare. Sometimes, there’s simply no way to undo the damage. Instead of learning that lesson the hard way, make sure everyone in your family is protected with Norton.

4. Monitor public sites & dark web for your personal info

This is one of our favorite add-ons that comes with Norton VPN Plus. You get comprehensive monitoring that notifies you when your personal information is found on public websites or on the dark web.

When data breaches occur, your personal data can be listed and sold on the dark web. It’s inevitable in this day and age that your info will end up on the dark web from time to time. Of course, if you’re notified when it happens, you can change the passwords of affected accounts and prevent any further headaches.

It’s not just stolen info on the dark web that you need to worry about. Public sites like data brokers also list your personal info, including your name, email address, phone number, mailing address, and more. As an add-on with Norton VPN Plus, you’ll be notified when your personal info is found on public websites. That way, you can take steps to have it removed.

These are services that everyone out there should be using, and you get them at no additional charge with Norton VPN Plus.

5. Cloud Backup

Backing up your important files is crucial, and there are plenty of different ways to perform backups. If you’re smart, you probably use a cloud backup service rather than relying solely on local backups. But why pay extra for a dedicated cloud backup service when it’s included at no additional cost with your Norton VPN subscription?

Norton VPN Plus includes 10GB of Cloud Backup for Windows PCs from Norton, which is likely more than enough for one or two users. If you want to have enough space for your entire family, you can upgrade to the Norton VPN Ultimate plan and enjoy 50GB of Cloud Backup.

6. Parental controls (Norton VPN Ultimate only)

Everyone with young children should know that all their connected devices need parental controls. Good news: Norton has an upgraded VPN plan that includes parental controls.

If you subscribe to Norton VPN Ultimate, you get control to set limitations on all your kids’ devices. You can block websites and other content that might not be safe or appropriate for them to visit. You can also configure screen time limits on their computers, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

7. Android/iOS Location Supervision (Norton VPN Ultimate only)

Norton’s trusty Location Supervision feature is included at no additional cost on the Norton VPN Ultimate plan. With it, you can pinpoint your children’s iOS or Android devices anytime you want. Just make sure their devices have the Norton Family app installed and enabled.

This is a feature you won’t get with most other VPN services from top providers, and parents are going to love it.

8. Price

On top of everything else, Norton VPN Plus is one of the most affordable VPN services among the top providers. It costs just $49.99 for the first year, thanks to Norton’s huge 54% discount. That works out to $4.17 per month, which is remarkable when you consider everything you get in addition to VPN services. Plus, Norton offers an industry-leading 60-day money-back guarantee with annual plans. That’s how confident the company is that you’ll be blown away by Norton VPN Plus.

In addition to Norton VPN Plus, there are two other plans that the company offers. If all you want is a VPN for a few devices instead of all the add-ons, you can get a year of Norton VPN Standard for just $39.99 (50% off). Or, if you want all the upgrades we mentioned above, Norton VPN Ultimate costs $59.99 (53% off) for the first year.

You can learn more about all three of these great VPN plans on Norton’s website.