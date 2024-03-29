Today’s deals: $170 Roomba, LG OLED TVs, $498 Apple Watch Ultra, $14 Govee LED light strip, more

We’re wrapping up the week with some of the most impressive daily deals we’ve seen all month. Roomba robot vacuums start at $169.99 today, and LG OLED TVs are on sale with deep discounts. Plus, you can get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra with a working blood oxygen sensor for only $498.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, March 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are on sale today, with prices starting at $169.99 for the popular Roomba 692
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Find out what makes it so great in my Narwal Freo X Ultra review
- Get a Govee 50-foot LED light strip for just $13.99
- Ecovacs premium robot vacuums and mops are on sale right now, including $500 off the crazy new DEEBOT X2 Omni
- Save up to 27% on a Food Saver vacuum sealer and extra bags
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed, and it has a working blood oxygen sensor
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch SE just hit $189, which is the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $199 instead of $249
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple’s M1 iPad Air is down to $349.99, an all-time low price
- iPad 10th-Gen is $99 off at $349.99
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $999
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204 in one colorway
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is a crazy deal for one of the best VR headsets out there
- Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter systems have huge discounts right now
- I have the Waterdrop G3P800 in my kitchen, and I love it
- Eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems are 25% off this week
- LG laptops and monitors are up to 50% off right now
- The best-selling RENPHO weight & body composition scale is down to $19.99
- You can also save $10 on the new upgraded model that I use
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Logitech PC accessories have deep discounts today
- Save up to 61% on Duracell batteries while they have deep discounts
- Oreck commercial vacuums are up to 40% off
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year