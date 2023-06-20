Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $50 off AirPods Pro 2, $70 smart TV, BlissLights sale, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale at Amazon’s best price of 2023 so far. You’ll also find a best-selling Insignia smart TV for $69.99 and several deals on BlissLights galaxy star projectors. Anker chargers and cables are on sale for one day only, too.
On top of all that, don’t miss this week’s amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo.
Check out our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, June 20.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $400 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Save a TON on your wireless service with Visible deals, including $50 off iPhones and 25% off the Visible+ service plan!
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to the lowest price ever on Amazon ($59.84, which is 15% off!)
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on BlissLights star projectors and other toys & games
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 with a Lightning charging case, or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $134.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Get an INSIGNIA 24-inch F20 Smart HDTV with Fire TV for only $69.99
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Score a TP-Link RE315 WiFi extender on sale for $29.99 instead of $50
- TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh wireless systems are up to 22% off
- Get the TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings for $20
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.29
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999 — that’s the lowest price ever for this model
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $65 discount!
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s new sale
- Save $140 on one of our favorite HP 17-inch laptops
- Visit our extensive guide on the best laptop deals for more great offers
How to get a $15 Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
