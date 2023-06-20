Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $50 off AirPods Pro 2, $70 smart TV, BlissLights sale, more

Click to Skip Ad
Published Jun 20th, 2023 9:27AM EDT
Tuesday’s top tech deals include Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale at Amazon’s best price of 2023 so far. You’ll also find a best-selling Insignia smart TV for $69.99 and several deals on BlissLights galaxy star projectors. Anker chargers and cables are on sale for one day only, too.

On top of all that, don’t miss this week’s amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo.

Check out our picks for the top deals of the day on Tuesday, June 20.

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

How to get a $15 Amazon credit

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

Maren Estrada

