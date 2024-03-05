Today’s deals: $149 AirPods 3, ASUS laptops & desktops, Coway air purifiers, Blink Indoor cameras, more

Apple’s AirPods 3 earphones are down to the lowest price of 2024 so far, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in Tuesday’s roundup of the best daily deals. ASUS laptops and desktop computers have deep discounts right now, and Coway air purifiers are on sale at the lowest prices since the holidays last year. Plus, you can save big on Blink Indoor security cameras.
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, March 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can also save $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy meds
- Coway air purifiers start at $134.99 in Amazon’s spring sale
- There’s a big sale on ASUS laptops & desktops with discounts of up to 35% off
- 💰 Spend $60+ on bath and body essentials and save $15 at checkout
- Take advantage of Amazon’s new Blink Indoor camera sale to upgrade your home security setup
- Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup has been discounted for the first time ever — save 15% on any model
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are now available to pre-order!
- M1 MacBook Air has been discontinued — get one for $749.99 before it’s gone (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now on sale for $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off, with prices starting at $349
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- M1 iPad Air starts at $449 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,099 at Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- There’s a big sale on LG 4K smart TVs
- Ninja air fryers and blenders are on sale, including the Ninja AF150 for $119.99 instead of $160
- Or, save big on Instant Pot air fryers
- The super-popular Potensic ATOM drone has a 4K camera and a3-axis gimbal — get one for $299.99 instead of $350
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- Save up to 23% with this GE appliance sale
- More than 1,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
- Get a $550 eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system and a $100 Amazon gift card for $499.99 ($650 value)
- Want to spend way less money? These TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $119.99
- Bose speakers are on sale this week starting at $99
- Our favorite deal is the Revolve+ Series II for $229
- There’s a huge Energizer sale right now, including always-charged LED flashlights for under $8 each
- Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249