Today’s Amazon sale on Roborock robot vacuums has rock-bottom prices

Always keep your home clean. Nobody wants to live in a messy. The only times you clean up your home shouldn’t just be when you’re expecting company. Even if the only person who may catch a glimpse of your home is the delivery person, you should be living in a nice, clean home. We’re not going to run down the hygienic reasons, but part of being an adult is having a tidy place. You can do that easily, but it just takes a bit of effort. Amazon can help you with that. You can get an O-Cedar spin mop and bucket for your floor that is 11% off today. If you’re looking for something that takes less effort from you to clean, Amazon’s sale on Roborock robot vacuums is right for you.

Roborock robot vacuums will do the floor cleaning for you. You’ll be able to find one for you and your home. There are options for all kinds of homes, so you’ll be able to find different levels of cleaning. But they are only on sale for one day. So you have to hustle if you want to cash in on some great deals. You can save up to 40% off today!

Up to 40% off Roborock robot vacuums Price: $239.99 - $399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get the most out of Roborock robot vacuums

You can save a lot on the Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum. This has powerful 2000Pa suction with automatic carpet boost, so when it is going over your carpet, the suction picks up. You can choose which rooms need to be cleaned and you can save multiple maps to better layout your home. The LIDAR navigation stays precise. It is down $130 today, costing only $299.99.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, 2000Pa Strong Suction, Multi-Level Mapping,… List Price: $429.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $130.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you like this model but want to upgrade, the Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is also discounted. This will mop and vacuum your floor, so you don’t have to do them separately. This will give you 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning. The incredibly innovative machine is $170 off today, down to only $379.99.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum, Lidar Navigation, S… List Price: $549.99 Price: $379.99 You Save: $170.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For more vacuum and mop combos

The Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is on sale as well. This methodically cleans in a Z-shape route and utilizes sensors to avoid collisions. You can control this with an app or with your voice. It will clean up to 2,152 sq. ft. This is only $227.99 today. But we’re going to tell you not to get that.

That’s because the upgraded version, the Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is also available. This has serious cleaning ability and is powered by OpticEye motion tracking. There is 2,500 Pa of HyperForce suction power and the SnapMop system is easy to attach. You’ll save $70 by getting it for only $239.99 today. So you’ll pay $12 for a better version.

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 2… List Price: $379.99 Price: $227.99 You Save: $152.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2500Pa Strong Sucti… List Price: $309.99 Price: $239.99 You Save: $70.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stick vacuums also marked down

The last part of this sale is not a robot vacuum. But you can get a Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner discounted today. It has a 90-minute runtime and intense suction. There is a five-stage HEPA air filtration system that keeps dust from spreading. It’s down to only $399.99, a savings of $100.

roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3 Cleaning Modes, 160AW Constant Suction Power, Ligh… List Price: $499.99 Price: $399.99 You Save: $100.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

