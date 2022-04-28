Thursday’s deals: PC deals under $300, Ninja air fryer, $5 Amazon Smart Plug, vitamins, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The bad news is you’re running out of time to take advantage of all the incredible Mother’s Day deals out there. But the good news is that fantastic new deals pop up every single day.
On Thursday, there’s a huge sale on PC products under $300. That includes accessories, peripherals, and even laptop deals like Lenovo and HP Chromebooks for $179.99. You’ll also find deep discounts on the Ninja air fryer AF101, vitamins & supplements, and the $25 Amazon Smart Plug — get yours for $5 when you bundle it with a $25 Echo Dot!
Beyond all that, be sure to check out BGR’s Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide. You’ll find dozens of awesome gift ideas for your mom or wife.
In today’s big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on April 28, 2022.
5 best deals on Thursday, April 28
To start things off, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.
- Get the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Apple’s #1 best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for $174.99 today instead of $249
- TODAY ONLY: Score extra savings on PC products under $300 — like Lenovo and HP Chromebooks for only $179.99 each!
- Get the $25 Amazon Smart Plug with more than 400,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you bundle it with a $25 Echo Dot
- Score a best-selling Shiatsu back and neck massager with 30,000 5-star ratings for just $39.97
Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Dr. Tobias vitamins & supplements, TYMO hair straightening brushes, and Powerlix compression sleeves
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Get the super-popular Ninja AF101 air fryer for just $99.99 before it inevitably sells out
- If you have pets, you NEED the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $14.99 — 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $169, AirPods 2 are down to $118.99, and AirPods Max have a $70 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 125,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re on sale with a discount! 💤
- You can also get super-popular Utopia bed pillows for around $12 each if you hurry
- Amazingly comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a deep discount today
- Get an Echo Dot for only $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (or $9.99 without Prime) — even if you cancel, you can still keep the Dot
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare double discount today
- The #1 best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
- Take care of muscle cramps without cramping your wallet — save $100 off this top-rated VYBE massage gun
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- This top-selling handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now
- There’s a huge sale on Blink home security cameras this week, including Blink Mini cameras for just $17.49 each
- iRobot’s huge Mother’s Day 2022 sale is here — prices start at $179.99 for the Roomba 694, and get the Roomba i3+ EVO for $399 or the Roomba j7+ for $599
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Plenty of Fire TV models are on sale right here
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon is running HUGE limited-time sales on home improvement products, kitchen small appliances, and gardening & lawn care products
- OLLY sleep gummies and other gummy vitamins & supplements are on sale right now at the best prices we’ve seen in 2022
- Super-popular Quest Nutrition protein bars & keto snacks are on sale right now starting at $13.52 per box
- Save big on Atkins snack bars & keto snacks — there are 22 different deals in this big sale!
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70
- Don’t miss Amazon’s big sale on best-selling JBL portable Bluetooth speakers — prices start at just $49.95!
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $39.99, but you definitely shouldn’t buy it and here’s why…
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55 — this is the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- People are so obsessed with the AOJEZOR small bathroom storage cabinet — today, it’s $26.68 instead of $40 thanks to a rare double discount
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $49.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $59.99, down from its original list price of $110
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 More of our favorite sales 🎉
- You need to see these hidden Amazon Prime deals that only Prime members can get
- Get the best indoor mosquito and fly trap with a huge discount
- Ultra-soft and luxurious bed sheets are on sale at great prices today
- Save big on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- FREE MONEY: Check out these awesome Amazon gift card promotions
- Amazon’s AirPods Pro price is so low, it might be a mistake!
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here are some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today.
