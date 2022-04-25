Hustle and grab a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for under $1,000 at Best Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Microsoft makes top-notch tech that’s innovative. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is no exception and is one of the leading options on the market today for 2-in-1 devices. If you’ve been reading the reviews since it was released back in October of last year, you know that they are overwhelmingly positive, thanks to its versatility and usability. For those who have been waiting to cash in on a great deal for it, now is the time to strike.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is suddenly down $164 at Best Buy today. We’re not sure how long this sale will last, but you really can’t beat this sale. You get a lot for this price, so why wait?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Price: $936.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

A sale worth talking about

Typically, the Surface Pro 8 retails for just shy of $1,100 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. That’s a great deal, especially for a device so helpful to use. But right now, Best Buy is offering it for just $936.

You can also opt for more memory, as the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity option is down $200 to only $1,399.99. You’ll also save $200 on the version with 32GB of RAM and 1,000GB of storage space, as it’s down to just $2,399.99 for a limited time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Price:$1,399.99 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 offers so much

This is the first laptop-to-tablet PC designed on the Intel Evo platform and it boasts an Intel 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor. That means it can handle so much with incredible speed. This offers flexibility and power all in one. The kickstand and detachable keyboard let you surf, watch, or play from almost anywhere.

The keyboard also has built-in Slim Pen storage, allowing you to get the most out of your tablet and keep tabs on your stylus. The large 13″ touchscreen features a PixelSense Flow Display with 2880 x 1920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience.

You can connect so much to this, thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 ports. Packed with more power than the Surface Pro 7, this allows you to video chat, connect, charge, play, and work with ease.

So don’t waste this opportunity to get such a great device for such a small price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Price:$936.00 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Check out today’s best deals!