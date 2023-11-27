Cyber Monday Roku deals in 2023

Cyber Monday 2023 has finally arrived, and everything you can think of is on sale. I was way too busy to shop on Black Friday, so I’m doing all my holiday gift shopping today.

So many best-sellers are down to all-time low prices. That’s true of products across every category, too. But if you’ve been waiting for a new streaming media player, now is the time to snag one. Cyber Monday Roku deals for 2023 offer some of the best prices on Roku players that I’ve seen all year long.

You’ll find every popular Roku model on sale right now. What’s more, prices start at just $24.99 for the wildly popular Roku Express 4K+.

Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $5 more!

The best cheap Roku deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Cyber Monday discounts mean Roku prices start at $24.99 for the popular Roku Express 4K+, which is a solid value. It’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It offers HD and 4K content, including 300 free live channels, so $24.99 is an amazing price for this model.

As great as that deal is, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of it. Why? Because for just $5 more, you can get one of my favorite streaming media players instead.

It’s the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and it has been a best-seller for as long as we can remember.

This upgraded model supports 4K and HDR just like the Roku Express 4K+, but it’s a dongle instead of a set-top box. That means you just plug it into an open HDMI port and there are no other components to worry about. This model retails for $50, but right now, it’s down to an all-time low of $29.99.

Premium Roku models are also on sale

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above. Beyond that, anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $69.99 right now instead of $100. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99.99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality.

Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

These Cyber Monday 2023 Roku deals are set to run through the end of the month. They could sell out before then though, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late. All these deals also include Amazon Prime express shipping. That means you’ll have your new streaming media player before you know it.

