Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: Consoles & top games on sale

The PS5 is obviously going to be a hot item during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Of course, there’s a chance that the Nintendo Switch will be even more popular than Sony’s latest PlayStation. And unlike the PS5, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to take advantage of in 2023.

Unlike last year, the Switch is actually in stock at every retailer this time around. Plus, there are a bunch of different Nintendo Switch games on sale. You can even get a Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299, which might be the best-ever Switch deal!

Everyone loves the Switch

Image source: Nintendo

First things first: If you’re shopping for a new Nintendo Switch console, we’ve got you covered.

Over the past few years, the Switch has been impossible to find in stock during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thankfully, that’s not the case this year.

All retailers have multiple different console versions in stock. That includes the newer Nintendo Switch OLED as well as the less expensive Nintendo Switch.

There are also some Switch bundles that will be available ahead of the holidays this year.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

You’ll also find several different colorways in stock, as well as the Nintendo Switch Tears of the Kingdom special edition console that’s on sale with a discount.

The best deal might be on the new Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. It’s only $299, which means that you’re getting the game for free!

The only thing to note is that this is the version of the Switch console with an LCD screen, not the newer OLED model. If you’re like me and you always play with the Switch connected to a TV, however, the screen obviously doesn’t matter at all.

Available on Amazon

It’s super rare that a Nintendo Switch console gets discounted, so definitely take advantage while you can.

Also, there are tons of deals on Nintendo Switch accessories for Black Friday 2023. You can check out all the Nintendo Switch accessories deals to save on things like Joy-Con controllers, battery cases, and more.

But the real news is all the deals you can find this year on Nintendo Switch games!

Nintendo Switch games on sale

It doesn’t matter whether you’re getting a new Switch console for yourself or you’re looking for a great gift to give a Switch user. In either case, you can’t go wrong with new Switch games.

For Black Friday 2023, there are a bunch of deals available on Nintendo Switch games. That includes super-popular games like Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild. With these deals, you’ll get some of Nintendo’s most popular Switch games on sale at the best prices of the year.

Here’s the full list of digital games on sale now:

These deals are available from now through the end of the day on November 25, which is the day after Black Friday. Unfortunately, these deals won’t be back for Cyber Monday this year — at least, not officially.

