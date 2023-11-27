MyQ smart garage door opener is $17 for Cyber Monday 2023

If you’ve been waiting all year long to see some decent MyQ deals, your patience is finally about to pay off. For Cyber Monday 2023, there are multiple My Q deals that will save you some serious cash on all of Chamberlain’s best smart home devices.

The MyQ smart garage door opener is the company’s most popular device, and it’s on sale for $17.48. You can also save $40 on the new MyQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad!

See Pricing See Pricing

Anytime there’s a MyQ deal at Amazon, the MyQ smart garage door opener is a best-seller among our readers. It’s not difficult to see why. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You can even use Alexa voice commands to open and close your garage, which is so awesome. The MyQ is always very popular at BGR Deals. But when it’s discounted, it definitely becomes the hottest smart home deal out there.

Chamberlain’s original model and the newer model with Bluetooth both normally sell for $30. But the latter is on sale for just $17.48 right now during Cyber Monday 2023. Despite all the rising prices across the industry, this deal is still better than the MyQ sales we saw last year.

Or, if you want a newer (and arguably better) gadget to add smarts to your garage, the MyQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is down to $59 instead of $100. That’s a new all-time low.

Chamberlain MyQ Cyber Monday sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. Even at that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes by anyone. It lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone.

Or, you can even just use your voice thanks to Alexa support, which can be set up through IFTTT.

Maybe you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work. Or perhaps you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try.

In either case, the MyQ is an awesome purchase. And that’s especially true right now.

Available on Amazon

Did you miss Amazon’s deep discount on Black Friday? Well, don’t worry because you’re actually in luck. The MyQ smart garage door opener is back on sale for Cyber Monday 2023. And now it’s down to $17.48 thanks to a special limited-time deal.

This great deal has one big caveat, however. The discounted price is only good until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 27. After that, the MyQ will go back to its regular price.

MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad is also discounted

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to the MyQ gadget we all know and love, Chamberlain’s newest addition to the myQ lineup is also discounted for Cyber Monday 2023. It’s called the MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad, and it’s on sale at the lowest price yet.

This new Chamberlain gadget basically combines a wireless video doorbell, a smart garage controller, and a traditional garage door keypad. It does everything you can typically do on any of those three devices.

Available on Amazon

The MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad retails for $100, but it’s down to $59 for Cyber Monday 2023.

Two extra MyQ Cyber Monday sales

In addition to the main deal above, there are also two more MyQ Cyber Monday deals available this year.

To start, the MyQ Smart Garage HD Camera is on sale for $39.99. That’s not a huge discount compared to the $100 retail price, but every penny counts. Also, you can pair it with the MyQ smart garage door opener, and you’ll be able to monitor your garage in addition to just controlling the doors.

Available on Amazon

Or, instead of combining the MyQ with a camera, you can combine both into a smart garage controller with tons of great features. The Chamberlain B6753T Smart Garage Door Opener has a huge discount this week for Cyber Monday this year!

In addition to smartphone control and conventional controls with a remote or keypad, it also has a built-in camera!

Chamberlain’s B6753T retails for $440, but this model is down to $280.45 for Cyber Monday 2023.

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!