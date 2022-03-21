Click to Skip Ad
Monday’s deals: $5 covid tests, $175 AirPods Pro, $30 off iPad Air 5, Samsung Z Fold & Flip, more

Maren Estrada
March 21st, 2022 at 9:28 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

The new week is starting off with some truly incredible Amazon deals on Monday. From $5 COVID-19 home test kits to deep discounts on Samsung smartphones, we’ve got all the bases covered. You’ll also find all-time low prices on best-selling air fryers, Alexa smart plugs, and much more. Plus, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price of 2022 so far!

In this roundup, we’re going to highlight all the best deals we found on Monday, March 21, 2022.

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging

Rating: 5 Stars
Apple AirPods Pro
BGR may receive a commission
$174.99 at Amazon
$249 at Apple

5 best deals of the day on Monday, March 21

To start things off today, we’re going to show you our five favorite deals of the day.

All the sales in this big roundup are obviously impressive. But these five daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. AirPods Pro are on sale today for just $174.99 at Amazon — that’s the lowest price of 2022 so far!
  2. The brand new iPad Air 5 with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip just got its first discount ever!
  3. Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 70% discount. That drops them to an all-time low price of only $5 per test.
  4. On Monday, for one day only, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones have discounts up to $400 off.
  5. Amazon is hosting a massive sale on Fire TVs and Fire TV Sticks. TV prices start at $119.99 and streaming sticks start at just $19.99.

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

  • Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
  • NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
  • The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
  • Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.98 You Save:$74.02 (30%)
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) Price:$19.97 ($4.99 / Count)
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%)
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%)
Price:$39.99
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$99.01 (17%)
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$59.99 Price:$22.38 You Save:$37.61 (63%)
CLINITEST Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test: Convenient-5 pack, test results in 15 minutes, FDA… List Price:$50.00 Price:$37.50 You Save:$12.50 (25%)
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%)
Sony MDRZX110NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black
Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.97 You Save:$12.02 (24%)
Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.99 You Save:$49.01 (31%)
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$74.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$15.00 (20%)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$9.02 (5%)
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%)
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%)
Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$51.29 You Save:$14.70 (22%)
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.95 You Save:$8.04 (23%)
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Dog Urine Smells on Ca… Price:$37.99 ($37.99 / Count)
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - Collapsible, Multi-Compartment Automotive SUV Car Organizer fo… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.89 You Save:$11.10 (37%)
Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs - Standard Dog Seat Cover for Back Seat Use - Waterproof &… List Price:$45.96 Price:$36.96 You Save:$9.00 (20%)
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.90 You Save:$20.09 (33%)
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99
Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%)
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 Price:$39.95

