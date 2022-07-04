July 4th sales: $15 Blink cameras, $6 smart bulbs, $179 AirPods Pro, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Happy July 4th, bargain hunters! Prime Day 2022 might not be until next week, but there are already so many amazing deals out there. And I’ve all the hottest 4th of July sales available right now to pick out the very best ones.
Of course, it doesn’t get any better than free money from Amazon credit!
First, Amazon is running a special Amazon Stampcard promotion for Prime subscribers. Once you finish the four simple tasks to collect four virtual stamps, you get a free $10 credit!
Check out the promo page for more details.
Second, Amazon is offering up to $60 in free Amazon credit that Prime members can unlock to spend on Prime Day! Check out all the details right here. Also, be sure to read our earlier coverage for more Amazon gift card deals.
Other top deals today include AirPods Pro for just $179.99, super-popular Sengled smart color LED light bulbs for only $6.37 each, the Ninja CREAMi for $189.99, and Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.
July 4th Sales
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Holy Stone camera drones, a PRETTYCARE cordless stick vacuum, a top-rated electric bug zapper, and L-RUN athletic water shoes
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (132,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each) 💤
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.99 (reg. $20) 🍖
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (46,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🚫
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129) 🌡️
- Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker: $189.99 (reg. $230) 🍦
- Sengled smart color LED light bulbs (4-pack): $25.49 (reg. $30)
- Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $179.99 (reg. $300)
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3: $169 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2: $119.98 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever): $429.99 (reg. $549)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs: $4.75 each (reg. $6.25)
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs: $6.25 each (reg. $7.50)
- Philips Hue A19 smart bulb 4-pack: $119.99 (reg. $170)
- Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV: $89.99 with Prime (reg. $170)
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Fire TV: $99.99 with Prime (reg. $180)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $27.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
Big Sales from Top Retailers
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including $150 off a KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Echo Dot 4: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 3: $29.99 (reg. $40)
- Blink Camera deals start at $15 each for the Blink Mini
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $89.99 in this big Amazon smart TV sale
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $133 (reg. $300)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $299.99 (reg. $370)
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a massive $75 discount today
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: Learn how to get more than $100 for free!
- Early Prime Day deals: 20 early Amazon Prime Day deals you can already shop now
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
