Best iPhone 13 cases and accessories of April 2022

Apple’s iPhone 13 is by far the best iPhone ever. Of course, it’s also just as fragile as other recent iPhone models that Apple has released. That means if you don’t find some good iPhone 13 cases, you risk smashing your pricey smartphone.

Demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has been even stronger than iPhone 12 demand was last year. Since Apple set a bunch of sales records with the iPhone 12, it sure looks like the company has another hit on its hands.

On the flip side, however, there’s no question that these new iPhones are just as breakable as earlier models. And if you plan to buy one, you definitely need to see the iPhone 13 cases, iPhone 13 Pro cases, and other iPhone 13 accessories on Amazon right now.

Long story short, you would have to be crazy to use an iPhone 13 without a case. The iPhone 13 Pro Max price goes all the way up to $1,599 for the model with 1TB of storage. Also, the cheapest iPhone 13 model starts at $699. Do you really want to risk breaking a smartphone that cost between $700 and $1,600?!

You’ll find plenty of our favorite iPhone 13 cases here in this roundup. And be sure to check out our earlier coverage for all the best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can get.

Best cases for older iPhone models

Before we get to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, we should definitely mention our favorite iPhone case for older iPhone models.

Tuff & Co Crystal Clear iPhone Cases are made of military-grade materials. That means they can resist tough drops that might compromise other cases.

I’ve been using a Tuff & Co case on my iPhone 12 Pro and I can confirm that it’s awesome. Plus, it’s so affordable for such an impressive case. My iPhone would’ve been toast on several occasions if not for this great iPhone case!

Best iPhone 13 cases and iPhone 13 Pro cases

There are a few different accessories you’ll need for your new iPhone. And as we mentioned, iPhone 13 cases are at the top of the list. The last thing you want to do is buy yourself a sleek new iPhone and then break it. If you don’t use a case, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

People drop their smartphones. It happens all the time. No matter how careful you are, accidents are completely unavoidable.

And that’s exactly why you absolutely must use a case with your iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are even more expensive, of course.

Apple OEM cases

There are tons of OEM iPhone 13 cases from Apple in all sorts of colors you’re going to love. They’re pricey, but they’re definitely worth every penny.

You can see them all right here.

Spigen iPhone 13 cases

It should go without saying that Spigen makes some of the best cases out there. And there are already some awesome Spigen iPhone 13 cases to be found. We’re partial to the Spigen Thin Fit iPhone 13 Case, which is sleek and sturdy. Additionally, it provides excellent protection.

Also, there are so many more great cases from this popular brand. See more Spigen iPhone 13 cases right here.

Totallee iPhone cases

There are plenty of good options for iPhone 13 cases on Amazon. One of the most popular ones so far comes from the popular iPhone case maker Totallee.

Do you want a crystal clear case that shows off Apple’s sleek design? Of course you do, but you also want to make sure your iPhone is protected.

The Totallee Clear iPhone 13 case is an excellent option. Versions are available for every different model, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max clear case.

Pitaka cases

Next up, we have another very popular option. The Pitaka MagEZ Case 2 for iPhone 13 is just like Pitaka’s earlier cases. They’re made of aramid fiber, which is the same material used in tactical body armor.

These cases are sleek, stylish, thin, and very strong. Definitely check them out.

Other iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro accessories

In addition to good cases to protect your iPhone 13, you’re going to need some other accessories as well. That should go without saying.

Examples include AirPods (all models are on sale!) and a MagSafe charger (on sale at Amazon’s lowest price ever). Additionally, you’ll want a good wireless charging pad for your desk.

Check out some popular iPhone 13 accessories and iPhone 13 Pro accessories down below, and you’ll find more on this Amazon page.

