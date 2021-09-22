Best iPhone 13 cases: How to protect your shiny new iPhone

The iPhone 13 series has finally been announced, offering a range of new features, improved performance, and more. There are a total of four devices in the series, including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — and if you end up buying any of them, you’ll probably want to make sure you protect it. That’s where it might be a good idea to buy one of these best iPhone 13 cases.

Despite the fact that the phones were only just announced, there are already tons of iPhone 13 cases on offer. We’ve rounded up the best of them below.

Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a new phone case. For example, you’ll want to think about whether you just want a basic case, or a wallet case with card slots on the back, or even a folio case, which opens and closes when you use your phone. You’ll also want to consider whether or not you want or need MagSafe support. And, you’ll want to consider the overall material. These days, phone cases can be made from materials like leather, silicon, and so on.

Last but not least, you’ll want to consider your budget. Some phone cases can get pricey — but below, we’ve included cases across price ranges.

Without further ado, here are the best iPhone 13 cases, no matter which iPhone 13 model you bought.

Best iPhone 13 cases overall

Just looking for a great case for day-to-day use? Here’s a rundown of some of the best.

Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe

Apple makes some of the best silicone cases out there, with a strong build, availability in a range of colors, and support for MagSafe.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe

If you want to step up the quality of the case a little, it’s worth considering one of Apple’s leather cases instead. The Leather Case with MagSafe is super well-built, looks great, and is also available in a range of colors.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Spigen Thin Fit

Image source: Spigen

Spigen has been making sleek and stylish phone cases for a while now. The Spigen Thin Fit is exactly what the name suggests — thin. At times, it might not feel like your phone has a case at all!

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best iPhone 13 folio cases

Like to keep your cards and cash with your phone? These folio cases are worth considering for your iPhone 13.

Nomad Leather Folio

The Nomad Leather Folio is a premium folio case that’s built from high-quality materials, and will look great protecting any iPhone 13. It’s a little pricey, but it’s absolutely worth the cost for those who can afford it.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incipio Coach Folio Case

This folio case is made from signature Coach canvas, and will easily hold your ID and credit cards while protecting both the front and back of your shiny new iPhone. It also has a magnetic closure to ensure that it doesn’t open in your bag or purse.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best rugged iPhone 13 cases

Need a little more protection for your phone? There are a few rugged phone cases out there to consider for your iPhone 13. Here are some of the best.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG)

These cases walk the line between rugged and lightweight. There are more rugged cases out there, but they’re usually super bulky. UAG’s cases are still lightweight and sleek, while offering a little more protection than your average phone case.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Otterbox Defender Series

The Otterbox Defender Series has long offered excellent protection to most popular smartphone models. The series supports MagSafe on the iPhone 13, and is available for all four iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best clear iPhone 13 cases

Looking for a clear case that can show off that stunning iPhone 13 design? We’ve rounded up some of the best clear iPhone 13 cases below.

Casetify

Casetify is offering a range of iPhone cases, with both clear and colorful designs. There are dozens of designs out there, and there should be something in Casetify’s range for everyone. Casetify’s cases are also manufactured using old recycled phone cases — making them better for the planet than some other options.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max

Totallee Super Thin Transparent Case

Just want a slim case that continues to show off your new phone? The Totallee Super Thin case offers some protection, with no frills.

iPhone 13 Mini | iPhone 13 | iPhone 13 Pro | iPhone 13 Pro Max