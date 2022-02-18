Best MagSafe chargers in 2022

MagSafe has made a big comeback since Apple re-launched it with the release of the iPhone 12. Since then, we’ve seen a plethora of “MagSafe compatible” chargers dropping. We’ve also seen MagSafe coming back to Macs, too. With so many options available, how do you choose which one you should buy? That’s where we come in. In this article, we’ll discuss the best MagSafe chargers, as well as talk about a few key things to look for when searching for a new MagSafe charger.

First, let’s talk about what you want to look for in a MagSafe charger. Not all MagSafe chargers are created equal, as such, you’re going to want to look for a few specific things. First, check how much power each charger offers. Apple’s official MagSafe chargers offer up to 15 watts of charging capability. However, many “MagSafe compatible” devices aren’t set up for 15W with the iPhone. Instead, they’ll only operate at 7.5W, making them charge slower. This isn’t a huge deal in most cases, but it is something to be aware of.

Secondly, make sure whichever charger you plan to buy supports your iPhone’s case. Some cases won’t allow for MagSafe components to connect, which could inhibit the charging ability of some chargers. Of course, you’ll also want to take the look of the charger into account too. This is especially important if you plan on putting it somewhere in your home where others might see it.

Also, just as a note before we continue. We won’t be covering external battery packs in this article. Instead, we’ll be focusing solely on chargers that you can use at home or in the car. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the best MagSafe chargers out there right now.

Best MagSafe charger overall: Apple MagSafe Charger

Pros: Strong magnet, full support for 15W charging, multiple accessory options

Cons: Doesn’t come with a wall adapter

When it comes to MagSafe chargers, you really can’t beat Apple’s original entry. The official Apple MagSafe charger is simple and fairly inexpensive at just $40. That $40 gets you full support for the iPhone’s 15W charging capability, which means fast charging speeds. The only real downside to this device is that it doesn’t come with a wall adapter in the main packaging. That might be annoying for some, but you can pick up a solid 20W wall adapter for pretty cheap to pair it with. Just make sure you get a USB-C adapter, as USB-A won’t support the 15W charging capabilities.

That minor annoyance is more than made up for by the fact that there are so many accessories you can connect the charger to. Apple sells a number of these accessories, including some stands that let you really customize how your charging station looks. The magnet here is strong, which means you don’t have to worry about your iPhone coming unplugged while charging. There are also plenty of other car mounts out there, that you can connect the charger too. If you’re looking for a solid MagSafe charger that isn’t overly expensive, Apple’s official option is great for pretty much anyone.

Best budget MagSafe charger: Yootech Magnetic Wireless Charger

Pros: Super inexpensive, Simple design fits with any bedroom setup

Cons: No 15W charging

This particular charger isn’t the fanciest out there, but it does get the job done. Yootech’s Magnetic Wireless Charger is compatible with pretty much any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 can also take advantage of this well-priced wireless charger, too.. The magnet here is pretty strong, meaning an easy and solid connection with your phone. Additionally, the simple design of the charger makes it fit in just about any decor setup.

At less than half the price of the official Apple MagSafe Charger, the Yootech Magnetic Wireless Charger comes with both a USB-A and USB-C connection, and can even work with your AirPods Pro. The biggest downside about this budget-friendly MagSafe charger is that it isn’t officially supported by Apple. As such, you won’t be able to take advantage of the 15W charging option that newer iPhones offer. Instead, it will only charge at the standard 7.5W speeds.

If you don’t want to spend the $40 for Apple’s official MagSafe charger, this is a great option. It costs less and still performs more than well enough for daily charging. You just might want to grab an external battery pack for those long days when you’re going to need more juice.

Best portable MagSafe charger: Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger

Pros: Full support for 15W charging, extra-long 6ft cable

Cons: Not the sturdiest build

If you’re looking for a MagSafe compatible phone charger, but want something portable, then Belkin’s Magnetic Wireless Charger could be a solid option. Not only does it offer full support for 15W charging, it also comes with a 20W adapter already in the box. The included 6-foot-long cable also means you can plug it in just about anywhere and still be able to connect your phone to it.

The design here is lightweight, making it easy to connect to your phone and keep browsing TikTok, texting your friends, or talking on the phone. There’s also a built-in LED light that lets you know if there is any interference with the device’s charging capabilities. That can come in handy, as you don’t want to put your phone down and think it’s charging only to find out later that it’s still almost dead.

This particular charger is compatible with cases up to 3mm in thickness, so you’ll want to stick with thinner iPhone cases if you plan on using a MagSafe charger like this. It is worth noting that Amazon currently offers two purchase options for this device, so pay careful attention when buying it. There is an option to buy it with the power adapter, as well as an option to purchase it without for those who want to save a little money.

Best MagSafe charger for the car: Udaily Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Pros: Multiple mount options, sturdy design and strong magnet

Cons: Short cable

If you need a MagSafe compatible charger for your car, then there are a lot of options out there. However, the design of the Udaily Magnetic Wireless Car Charger has helped make it one of the better options out there. For one, the charger comes with several mount options. That lets you connect it to the vent, or to the dashboard, whichever mount option works best for your vehicle. The design is also extremely sturdy, and holds up well when driving over bumpy and rough roadways.

As always, the adapter you use will determine how fast the charge actually is. If you want to take full advantage of the 15W charging capabilities, you’ll need an adapter that can do so. That might be a bit annoying for some users, as they made need to purchase a new 20W adapter to get the faster charging speeds. The cable is also a little short, so depending on how you mount it, you may need to mess with the setup a bit. Still, for the price, Udaily’s charger offers a lot of versatility and a solid design and magnet that’s going to keep your phone in place while you’re driving. That makes it one of the best MagSafe chargers for portable use you can find.

Best MagSafe charger for multiple devices: Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in1 Wireless Charger

Pros: Can charge iPhone 12 or newer, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, supports 15W charging, clean design

Cons: Very expensive

If you’re looking for a MagSafe charger capable of charging several Apple devices at once, then the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-1 could be a great option. First, device comes with a connection spot for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. However, it also supports charging of your AirPods and your Apple Watch at the same time. This makes it exceptionally easy to set it up near your bed and charge all of your devices without having multiple charging stations set up. If you’re looking for a clean design that supports multiple devices, then this is your best bet.

