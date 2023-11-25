Instant Pot deals for Cyber Monday 2023

If you’re not taking some time to check out the incredible Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals in 2023, you’re seriously missing out. As a matter of fact, we can’t remember the last time we saw so many best-selling Instant Pot models on sale at all-time low prices!

We hope you had a great Thanksgiving last week. But if you were involved in some of the cooking this year, we hope you also learned a valuable lesson. So many of the things that were a hassle for you in 2023 don’t have to be a hassle next year. All you need is a new Instant Pot, and there are tons of great multi-use cookers on sale for Cyber Monday 2023. Prices start at just $59.99, and every type of Instant Pot is on sale today. There are also plenty of Instant Vortex air fryer deals this year for Cyber Monday.

In this big roundup, we’ll share all the best Instant Pot sales of the holiday season.

Cyber Monday is known far and wide for having deep discounts on certain things. Examples include TVs, laptops, and headphones. And of course, all of those items are on sale this year at all-time low prices. A perfect example is Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, which you’ll find on Amazon right now at the best price of 2023.

Of course, Instant Pots are also at or near the top of everyone’s lists each year on Cyber Monday. And this year you won’t have to wait another minute to score one of the hottest Instant Pot models with a massive Cyber Monday discount.

Instant Pots are always among the hottest products in America. Some like to give them as gifts, and we can’t think of a better present for Christmas or Chanukah. Others take advantage of deep Cyber Monday discounts and buy popular Instant Pots for themselves. Of course, there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

In either case, however, you might need to move quickly this year. There are some seriously incredible Instant Pot deals on Amazon right now. But Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals sell out every year. And with so many people shopping online in 2023, they might sell out even quicker than normal!

Scroll through the awesome deals right now in Amazon’s big Cyber Monday deals hub. You’ll find hundreds upon hundreds of deep discounts on popular products. But if you’re looking for Instant Pots, we’ve rounded up all the best deals right here.

Instant Pot multi-cooker deals

Image source: Instant Pot/Amazon

First and foremost, the insanely popular Instant Pot Duo Plus is probably the star of the show this year. It retails for $130, but it’s down to just $69.99 right now. That’s definitely one of the best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals out there!

Also, you can upgrade from the 6-quart model to the newer version for just $79.99, down from $150.

You didn’t think that was it, did you? There are so many other impressive Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals available right now!

The $230 Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate is down to just $149.99, which is great. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 6.5 quarts of space. It also has 13 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer!

Next up, we have the advanced new Instant Pot Pro Plus, which is a Wi-Fi-connected model that people have been loving. It has 10 different cooking modes as well as app connectivity.

This model retails for $200, but it’s $149.99 for Cyber Monday 2023.

And finally, two new Instant Pot Dutch Oven models are on sale with prices starting at $99.99.

Instant Pot air fryer deals

Image source: Instant Brands/Amazon

Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately. Everybody is finally up to speed, and they all know how great air frying is. It’s not just a replacement for deep frying, of course. I use my air fryer to reheat food, cook crispy veggies, and so much more.

For Cyber Monday 2023, Instant Vortex Air Fryer deals start at $59.99 for the Instant Pot Vortex Plus, which normally retails for $110.

My favorite model that’s on sale ahead of the holidays is the Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. This $200 model is down to an all-time low of $99.99 for Cyber Monday.

Check out a few more Instant Pot air fryer deals down below.

