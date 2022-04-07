This indoor fly trap really works – 42,000 shoppers can’t be wrong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The winter is now over and summer weather is upon us. Many people are happy about that, but it’s actually mixed news where I live in the Northeast. That’s right… it’s time to break out the old indoor fly trap and indoor mosquito traps again.

It seems like just last week I was freezing in 20-degree weather. I’m not a huge fan of freezing cold weather either, but there is a silver lining. At least mosquitoes are finally gone in the winter. They eat me alive all season long in the summer. Thankfully, however, I found a secret weapon that I now use to fight back.

It’s called the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap and it’s the best-selling model on Amazon. It also doubles as an indoor fly trap for fruit flies, and it’s on sale today with a huge 40% discount!

Amazon’s best-selling indoor fly trap

The first thing you need to know about the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap is that it’s NOT a bug zapper. This insect trap is mainly for indoor use, and you definitely don’t want it popping and sizzling all the time. Instead, there are three main elements that make this bug killer effective.

First, there’s a UV light to attract bugs, including mosquitoes. Second, there’s a fan that sucks bugs in when they get close to the light. And third, there’s a glue board inside the unit that traps all the bugs so they can’t pester you anymore.

Image source: Katchy Place the bug trap near your garbage, near fruit, near plants, or anywhere else with bug problems. If there’s a mosquito that’s eating you up while you sleep at night, just put one near your bed and be rid of it.

And it works even better on fruit flies. Just read the reviews to see how much Amazon shoppers love it. As long as they’re shoppers who are smart and follow the instructions, that is.

New and improved

The original version of this bug killer works so well. It’s often the #1 best-selling product in Amazon’s entire Home & Kitchen section during the summer months. And it’s always the #1 best-seller in the “Pest Control Traps” section.

Katchy also has about 42,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon, which is off the charts.

So many people say that this indoor fly trap works better than any other solution they’ve tried. On top of that, most of the 1-star reviews are from people who think it’s a bug zapper or that it’s meant to catch house flies. Come on, just read the description, people!

If you’re frustrated by fruit flies in your home, the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap might be the last solution you ever need. It’s the new and improved model that has several key enhancements.

It sold out recently at Amazon, but today it’s finally back in stock. On top of that, it has a huge discount right now!

Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap fast facts

Want a more concise list of reasons you should check out this awesome indoor fly trap? Here are the key takeaways:

Three different technologies give the Katchy Indoor Mosquito & Fly Trap the ultimate trapping power

UV light attracts bugs so they fly or crawl close to the top of the trap

Then, the fan sucks them in

Finally, a sticky glue board traps the bugs so they’re no longer a nuisance

This is NOT a bug zapper

Works great with fruit flies, mosquitoes, and more

No more ugly traps — this model looks like a nifty piece of futuristic tech

Perfect for your kitchen, living room, home office, or anywhere else

Place it close to insect-ridden plants, fruit, or your trash bin

Works best in the dark, so be sure to turn off the lights

The fan has two different speed settings, low speed for the quietest operation and standard speed

Best indoor trap for houseflies

As the Katchy listing clearly states multiple times, this indoor fly trap is not intended for houseflies. If those big black pests are bothering you in your home, you need a different solution. Lucky for you, we’ve got just the thing.

Catchmaster Window Fly Traps are brilliant. Instead of hanging an ugly strip of tape in the middle of a room, these traps stick to your window. It makes perfect sense, of course, since that’s where flies always end up buzzing around the most.

The Catchmaster traps are crystal-clear instead of yellow like those ugly tape strips. They’re less visible as a result, so you don’t have to be ashamed of your fly problem when visitors come by.

If you’re dealing with fruit flies or other similar airborne bugs, the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap is a great solution. If it’s black houseflies you’re after though, pick up some Catchmaster Window Fly Traps instead.

Catchmaster Bug & Fly Clear Window Fly Traps - Pack of 12 Traps List Price: $16.10 Price: $9.49 ($0.79 / Count) You Save: $6.61 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

