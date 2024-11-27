Get a full year of Hulu for less than a dollar a month this Black Friday

One of the most compelling Black Friday streaming deals of all time is back. From now through Monday, December 2, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for 12 months of Hulu (With Ads) for just 99 cents per month. As we noted when the deal went live last year, that’s one year of Hulu and everything it has to offer for just $12.

The deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PST on December 2, so act soon if you want to sign up. As for eligibility, as long as you have not been a Hulu subscriber in the past month, you can take advantage of this deal. You can cancel at any time, but if you stay subscribed longer than 12 months, your subscription will auto-renew for $9.99 per month.

If Hulu isn’t enough, you can snag the Disney Bundle Duo Basic, featuring Hulu (With Ads) and Disney+ (With Ads), for $2.99 per month instead. That’s 72% off the original price of the bundle, giving you access to both streamers for a year for $36.

With the ad-supported Hulu plan, you’ll have access to Hulu Originals, airing Fall TV, hit movies, kids’ shows, and more. If you go for the bundle, you’ll add movies, series, and specials from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

As long as you haven’t had an active Hulu or Disney+ subscription in the last month, you can sign up for the Black Friday deal at Hulu.com/GMA. The Walt Disney Company is giving Good Morning America fans early access to the deals, but anyone can sign up.