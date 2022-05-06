Friday’s deals: $29 Roku, $5 smart plugs, $13 Beckham pillows, $45 coffee maker, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The bad news on Friday is that you’re almost out of time to take advantage of all the deep discounts out there for Mother’s Day. But the good news is they’re still going today, and they will be until the end of the day tomorrow.
Check out BGR’s Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for all sorts of great last-minute gift ideas. Some of them even have one-day delivery so you’ll get them in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Once you’re done with that, you can take advantage of all the current deals for yourself. Examples on Friday include the popular Roku Express 4K+ for only $28.98 and Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google for just $4.99 each.
You can also score a best-selling Hamilton Beach coffee maker for just $44.99. And you have to check out the AceMining portable door lock that’s on sale today. It’s such a brilliant idea and it only costs $9.78 right now!
In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 6, 2022.
5 best deals on Friday, May 6
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are Amazon’s best-selling pillows. They have 125,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each! 💤
- Get the Roku Express 4K+ for only $28.98 if you hurry
- There’s a huge sale on Blink home security cameras this week, including Blink Mini cameras for just $17.49 each
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.99 each today
- Apple’s newest iPad mini has its first deal ever, and it’s a huge $100 discount (plus, the 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for the first time in 2022)
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on a Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker ($44.99), the brilliant AceMining portable door lock ($9.78), and 27 different deals on leather belts & wallets
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a huge double discount — get a set for just $23.99
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Pet owners also need to check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $14.99 — 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- Plus, there’s a rare sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $167.99, AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, and AirPods Max have a $100 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $499.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $849.99 instead of $1,400!
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- This top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $6.25 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Want to spend even less? Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs are somehow on sale for just $4.99 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨
- Score a top-rated 17-piece Instant Pot accessory set for only $28.99 while it’s on sale
- Save $100 on the top-rated Vybe Pro muscle massage gun that people can’t stop talking about
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- The #1 best-selling portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s whole site is on sale for $21.97 — it has 130,000 5-star reviews!
- Amazon is running incredible Fire TV Stick deals for Mother’s Day 2022, including the Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 and the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $19.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- The best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon is only $14.99 right now
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Plenty of Fire TV models are on sale right here
- Amazon is running HUGE limited-time sales on home improvement products, kitchen small appliances, and gardening & lawn care products
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70
- People are so obsessed with the AOJEZOR small bathroom storage cabinet — today, it’s $27.90 instead of $40 thanks to a rare double discount
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 More of our favorite sales 🎉
- The newest Nest Thermostat is only $99.98 if you hurry
- Save $52 on Amazon’s two best Alexa devices
- You won’t believe today’s refurbished iPhone 12 deals
- The new LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless stick vacuum is almost as good as a Dyson — and it’s only $199.99 right now!
- FREE MONEY: You need to see these awesome Amazon gift card promotions
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$26.00 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) Price:$19.97 ($4.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$167.99 You Save:$11.01 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$19.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$6.40 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.99 You Save:$49.01 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fi… List Price:$399.00 Price:$329.00 You Save:$70.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$202.00 You Save:$97.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$34.95 You Save:$25.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
