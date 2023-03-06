Fire HD 8 falls to $60 in Amazon’s tablet sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon has a few big sales going right now, including some Echo Dot deals that you should definitely check out. But the most notable deals right now might be on Amazon’s Fire tablets, including the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10.

Prices in Amazon’s big sale start at just $59.99 for the Fire HD 8, matching the lowest price of the year so far. The Fire HD 10 is down to $119.99 instead of $150, and the Plus versions of both models are also on sale.

There’s an Apple iPad sale going on right now that slashes 10.2-inch iPads to all-time low prices. Even on sale with the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen, however, Amazon’s Fire tablets are still so much more affordable.

Many people have said that Amazon’s tablet lineup is the only one worth considering aside from Apple’s iPads. We’re not sure we would go that far, but there’s no question that Amazon beats other Android tablet makers when it comes to bang for your buck.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is the perfect embodiment of that notion, and it’s currently on sale with a huge 40% discount. That slashes the price to just $59.99 instead of $100.

Specs for the Fire HD 8 include a beautiful 8-inch HD display, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a new upgraded processor that’s 30% faster than the previous-generation model. You also get excellent battery life of up to 13 hours per charge, and support for all the streaming apps, social media apps, and games you can think of.

Also of note, you can level-up to the Fire HD Plus version for $79.99, down from $120. The Plus model includes everything from the regular Fire HD 8 tablet, plus 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB, a faster 9W power adapter, 5MP rear-facing and 2MP front-facing cameras, and a slightly thinner case.

In addition to Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet deals, this sale also extends to the Fire HD 10 tablet lineup.

The main Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $119.99 right now, down from $150. It features a 10-inch 1080p display, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, at least 32GB of storage, and more.

You can also score the Fire HD 10 Plus with a $30 discount. That model adds wireless charging, 4GB of RAM instead of 3GB, and a nice soft-touch finish that feels great.