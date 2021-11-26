Ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals 2021: Prices from $149

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Black Friday 2021. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. Amazon’s ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals for 2021 are fantastic!

With winter weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now. Since these smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Amazon’s discounts on both thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day last year, so you know you’re getting the best possible deal if you get in on the action right now. And on top of those two bargains, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera is down to an all-time low price as well. That means you can pick up a bunch of them for just $69.99 each.

Ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals

It doesn’t matter whether it costs $200 or $2,000. Either way, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills. Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself. If you find a good deal, your cost will be recouped much quicker.

That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals for 2021.

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, this model has awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. The best example is built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s basically a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in!

$250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $199 for Black Friday 2021. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $169 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $149. You really can’t go wrong at that price.

As we mentioned earlier, those are both the lowest prices of the year.

On top of all that, Ecobee’s popular SmartCamera is on sale for Black Friday. It retails for $100 but it’s down to an all-time low price of $69.99 for Black Friday. And finally, the Ecobee SmartSensor for Doors and Windows 2-Pack is down to $59.99.

These deals are all around from now until December 1.

All of Amazon’s Ecobee deals

Want one place to see all of Amazon’s Ecobee Black Friday deals for thermostats and more? We’ve made it easy for you to shop them all:

Thermostats

Other smart home devices

