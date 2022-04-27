Stunning diamond stud earrings are on sale for under $60 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The era of “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” is long gone, and that’s a very good thing. Needless to say, however, so many people out there still love their diamonds. There’s nothing wrong with that! And it’s especially true when it comes to diamond stud earrings.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you should definitely consider some affordable diamond studs for any mom who loves earrings. And be sure to check out our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for more awesome gift ideas.

Diamond studs are so easy to dress up for a night on the town. And you can also dress them down with a casual outfit. They even somehow look great with face masks! Whether you’re going to work, school, shopping, or a club, you really can’t go wrong with a good pair of diamond studs.

You know what? That last statement actually isn’t entirely true. You CAN go wrong if you don’t get diamond earrings while studs are on sale at the best price. And what you might not realize is that Amazon has tons of great options with prices starting at just $59.90!

Diamond earrings: Studs on sale

The most incredible thing about Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Diamond Stud Earrings isn’t merely the fact that they cost just $59.90 when they used to be listed for $141.95. It’s also the fact that they’re so inexpensive and yet people absolutely love them!

Fifth and Fine’s unique studs have over 2,500 ratings right now. Also, a whopping 82% of Amazon shoppers who reviewed these earrings gave them either 4 stars or 5 stars.

The jeweler’s neat design actually uses a smart “Grand” arrangement of multiple large and small diamonds. The resulting studs are much bigger than they would be if they were just one stone per ear.

Amazon’s got plenty of other options too when it comes to diamond studs. You’ll find everything from 1/2 carat studs for $249.99 all the way up to stunning 5-carat diamond stud earrings that sell for a whopping $22,000.

We’ve rounded up some popular options in this post and you can check them out down below. If you want great diamond earrings, studs are on sale on Amazon at great prices.

Fifth and Fine 1/4Ct Round Studs

The best-selling diamond earrings on Amazon’s entire site among BGR Deals readers

Also an incredible price for diamond earrings that Amazon shoppers adore

Special “Grand” studs feature a unique design that is comprised of multiple large and smaller diamonds per stud

The resulting appearance looks much larger than anything you would get with earrings that only use a single stone with the same carat weight

All Fifth and Fine earrings use conflict-free diamonds

30-day return policy, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Free gift box with every purchase

The Diamond Channel AGS Certified Diamond Earrings

Round Brilliant stones that are certified genuine by the American Gemological Society

Good to Very Good cut

Screw back with 4-prong 14K gold

Minimum I1-I2 clarity

Color L-M

All earrings come with a certificate verifying color and clarity

Made in the USA, gift box included



Amazon Collection AGS Certified Studs

You’ll love these classic solitaire studs

Diamonds are nestled in a four-prong setting with screw-on backings for a secure fit

AGS certified with an official certificate included

Listed carat weight is the combined total for both stud earrings

Amazon Collection’s diamond suppliers comply with the Kimberley Process, so all diamonds are certified to be 100% conflict-free

Houston Diamond District Studs

Direct manufacturer prices and certificates verifying the authenticity of each stone

Houston Diamond District only sells natural, conflict-free diamonds

30-day return policy means you get a full refund if you’re not completely satisfied

