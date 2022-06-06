Click to Skip Ad
Deals: $17 Fire Stick, $229 Apple Watch SE, $129 Chromebook, energy drinks

Maren Estrada
June 6th, 2022 at 9:03 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Monday

In this big daily deals roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I could find on June 6, 2022.

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place sometime in July. We don’t know exactly when yet, but it must be getting close. Why? Because it looks like retailers are clearing out current inventory with crazy deals to make room for Prime Day inventory!

Today, Amazon is running a massive sale on renewed Amazon devices. From Fire TV Sticks starting at $16.99 to Echo smart speakers and screens from $24.99, all the bases are covered.

There’s also a terrific deal today that slashes the Apple Watch SS 44mm to $229, a new all-time low price. This deal is almost sold out though.

I also found killer Chromebook deals with prices starting at only $129. That’s right, $129 for a Chromebook! Or, if you want an Apple laptop deal, the MacBook Air is just $899 today.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.

5 best deals on Monday, June 6

I’ll share my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

  1. Amazon is hosting a MASSIVE sale on refurbished Amazon devices, like the Fire TV Stick Lite ($16.99), Fire TV Stick 4K ($28.99), and Echo Dot ($24.99) — see all the deals on this special Amazon page
  2. How can you pass up Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $12.90 each?
  3. The 44mm Apple Watch SE just hit a new all-time low price of $229, which is even less than the 40mm version
  4. Snag a Samsung Chromebook 4 while it’s on sale for only $129
  5. Apple’s AirPods 3 can be had for just $149.99 right now, which is the lowest price this year (plus, every other AirPods model is on sale with discounts up to $70 off!)

Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨

💥 More Deep Discounts 💥

🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

⭐ BEST DEALS OF THE DAY ⭐

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$42.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$20.96 Price:$17.07 You Save:$3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$19.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$5.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price:$329.00 Price:$309.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… Price:$16.99 ($0.42 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

