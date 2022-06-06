Deals: $17 Fire Stick, $229 Apple Watch SE, $129 Chromebook, energy drinks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
In this big daily deals roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I could find on June 6, 2022.
Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place sometime in July. We don’t know exactly when yet, but it must be getting close. Why? Because it looks like retailers are clearing out current inventory with crazy deals to make room for Prime Day inventory!
Today, Amazon is running a massive sale on renewed Amazon devices. From Fire TV Sticks starting at $16.99 to Echo smart speakers and screens from $24.99, all the bases are covered.
There’s also a terrific deal today that slashes the Apple Watch SS 44mm to $229, a new all-time low price. This deal is almost sold out though.
I also found killer Chromebook deals with prices starting at only $129. That’s right, $129 for a Chromebook! Or, if you want an Apple laptop deal, the MacBook Air is just $899 today.
All that is just the tip of the iceberg, so read on for more of today’s top deals.
5 best deals on Monday, June 6
I’ll share my picks for the five best deals of the day to start us off.
All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.
- Amazon is hosting a MASSIVE sale on refurbished Amazon devices, like the Fire TV Stick Lite ($16.99), Fire TV Stick 4K ($28.99), and Echo Dot ($24.99) — see all the deals on this special Amazon page
- How can you pass up Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $12.90 each?
- The 44mm Apple Watch SE just hit a new all-time low price of $229, which is even less than the 40mm version
- Snag a Samsung Chromebook 4 while it’s on sale for only $129
- Apple’s AirPods 3 can be had for just $149.99 right now, which is the lowest price this year (plus, every other AirPods model is on sale with discounts up to $70 off!)
Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
🚨 Today’s Most Popular Deals 🚨
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Pureboost energy drinks, Bic pens, Dove Men deodorant, and kids’ toys
- Best Buy daily deals are off the charts this week — definitely check them out now!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each! 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 92,000 5-star reviews are on sale for only $19.99
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today — the best price of 2022
- 🚨 AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.99, matching the lowest price ever for these best-selling Apple headphones
- AirPods Pro are $197, AirPods 2 are $118.99, and AirPods Max are $70 off
- Also, Apple Watch SE is down to $249 right now and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $329
- A rare deal on AirTag 4-packs drops them to just $89, an all-time low
- Apple’s newest MacBook Air is now on sale for just $899
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for $31.49 instead of $45 — finally, an insect trap that works!
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a MASSIVE sale you definitely don’t want to miss
- The brand new, ultra-thin version of Depstech’s crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is just $28.79 (or $31.99 without Prime)
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 82,000+ 5-star reviews for under $30
- Also, check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s $15.49 — 50,000 5-star ratings can’t be wrong!
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works is on sale, too!
- Score a brand new ASUS Chromebook CX1 for just $129.99!
- You’ll also find the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $129, or upgrade to the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 for $299.99 instead of $370
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
💥 More Deep Discounts 💥
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 50% off select area rugs
- Amazon is blowing out Bose wireless headphones, Bose wireless earbuds, and Bose TV soundbars at the best prices of 2022
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
- The best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000+ 5-star reviews — today, it’s only $14.99
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $449.99! Also, LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to just $22.49!
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head for just $19.99
- Or, upgrade to this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $45.99!
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- You need to see these hidden Amazon deals for Prime members only
- Roomba robot vacuum deals somehow start at just $179.99 right now
- These 20 crazy Amazon deals make it seem like Prime Day 2022 is already here!
- This discounted wireless CarPlay adapter is a must-have in your car
- FREE MONEY: Don’t miss Amazon gift card promotions that get you free Amazon credit!
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
