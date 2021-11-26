Black Friday Tile tracker deals 2021: Tile Mate falls to $17.50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2021 has some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time. That means you’re undoubtedly picking up plenty of new gadgets and gizmos during the sale. Of course, whatever you do, you definitely don’t want to lose them! Thankfully, that’s where Black Friday Tile tracker deals come into play.

Amazon is running a big sale on three different Tile tracker SKUs. And that includes an all-time low price on a Tile Mate (2022) 2-pack that slashes your per-unit price to just $17.50!

Black Friday Tile tracker deals

Whether you’re loading up on new gear while it’s on sale for Prime Day or you already have plenty of things around the house that tend to get misplaced, there are also some terrific deals right now on Tile Bluetooth Trackers that you should definitely take advantage of.

Tile is the best in the business, as we all know. But the best comes at a price. And in this case, that price is quite steep.

Tile devices can cost as much as $35 each. That’s pretty crazy for something that’s useless on its own and is designed to help you keep track of something else. Tile Trackers are must-have devices for your valuable gear though, which is why it’s so great that Amazon is offering such impressive Black Friday Tile tracker deals. In fact, prices start at just $17.50 each when you pick up a Tile Mate (2020) or a Tile Mate (2022) 2-pack. That’s the lowest price ever for both versions!

In addition to that terrific deal, there’s one more offer that you need to see for Black Friday. If you want the latest and greatest Tile Mate, but you only want one instead of two, there’s a separate offer. The Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack is down to $20 instead of $25.

Now, for the bad news: these Black Friday Tile tracker deals won’t last very long. The Tile Mate (2020) and Tile Mate (2022) 2-pack deals are both available today only. The Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack deal is available through Cyber Monday.

Tile Mate (2022) 2-Pack. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and Mor… List Price: $47.99 Price: $35.00 You Save: $13.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tile Mate (2020) 1-pack - Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and Mo… List Price: $24.99 Price: $17.50 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, Black. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator; Up to 250 ft.… List Price: $24.99 Price: $20.00 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Black Friday 2021 deals

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2021, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.