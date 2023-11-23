Black Friday Roomba deals 2023: Best robot vacuums on sale

Ask anyone who owns a robot vacuum, and he or she will tell you that not having to worry about daily vacuuming is a huge weight off their shoulders. If you’ve been considering a robot vacuum purchase or adding a second vacuum to your arsenal for a different floor, now is the time to do it. Black Friday Roomba deals in 2023 offer the lowest prices of the year on all of iRobot’s newest and most popular Roomba models.

Amazon has so many best-selling iRobot models on sale at rock-bottom prices. Prices start at just $99.99 for the wildly popular Roomba 675, or you can upgrade to the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for $159. Or, if you want to step things up, the self-emptying Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop is down to $349 instead of $500.

All of those deals match all-time low prices!

Several high-end iRobot Roomba models are also on sale at all-time lows. For example, the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet m6 mop bundle is down to $899. Or, if you want the best of the best, the incredible new Roomba Combo j9+ is on sale for $999 instead of $1,399.

Featured deal: Roomba Combo j9+ is $400 off

Practically all of iRobot’s most popular Roomba and Braava models are on sale for Black Friday. I’ll cover all of my favorite deals over the course of this guide, but there’s one special sale that I need to cover first.

For the first time since its debut, the flagship iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop is on sale with a big discount.

iRobot recently sent me a j9+ to test. I haven’t been able to spend too much time with the Roomba Combo j9+ yet, but I’ve already seen enough to draw some important conclusions.

First, this is the most impressive Roomba that iRobot has ever made. It’s from the ever-expanding Roomba Combo lineup, which consists of iRobot’s first robot vacuums that can also mop your hard floors. The “9” in this model’s name means it’s iRobot’s top-of-the-line Roomba, and the “+” means it comes with an auto-empty base station. Only, the dock that comes with the Roomba Combo j9+ is unlike any other Roomba dock.

Yes, it’s much larger than other Roomba charging stations. It also has a nifty design with a sleek wooden top and built-in storage for debris bags. But the best part is the fact that this is iRobot’s first docking station that automatically empties not just the dust bin, but also the dirty water tank in the Roomba Combo j9+. On top of that, it can even refill the robot so it’s ready to mop again.

This model has the most powerful suction of any Roomba, ever. It also holds up to 60 days of debris in the dock, as well as enough water for up to 30 days of hands-off cleaning. On top of that, it has all the best features from every other high-end Roomba, such as smart obstacle avoidance, intelligent mopping that lifts the mop pads on carpets, and four-stage cleaning.

So far, the biggest downside I’ve found with the Roomba Combo j9+ is the obvious one: the price. At $1,399, this model is well out of reach for many people. But during Black Friday, iRobot has given the j9+ its first big discount. Until the sale ends, you can get this terrific new flagship Roomba for $999.

Our favorite iRobot Roomba robots are all on sale

Robot vacuums are nothing short of fantastic. There’s incredible freedom in not having to worry about annoying chores like regular vacuuming each day, and we all deserve to experience that delightful freedom.

We all know that iRobot’s Roomba played the biggest role in popularizing robot vacuum cleaners. But there’s also no question whatsoever that iRobot is still the market leader to this day.

The company’s various autonomous vacuum models are all a cut above the competition. Of course, the best always comes at a price, and Roomba robot vacuums are no exception to that rule. But it’s totally worth it if you want power and reliability.

If you don’t already own a Roomba robot vacuum or if you’re looking for a second vacuum to handle a different floor of your home, Amazon is running a massive sale. These Black Friday Roomba deals are the best bargains we’ve ever seen.

Prices start at $99.99

iRobot has been making robot vacuums for what seems like an eternity. And after all this time, Roomba vacuums are still widely considered to be the best robot vacuum cleaners in the business. This week, five different models from across the company’s product catalog are available with deep discounts at Amazon.

Starting with the most affordable model, the Roomba 675 is on sale at an all-time low price of $99.99. I’ve been an e-commerce expert for more than a decade now, and this is the first time I can recall ever seeing a Roomba in new condition go on sale for less than $100.

Next up, we have the Roomba 694 robot vacuum that’s down to $159 for Black Friday 2023. This powerful vacuum cleaner covers all the basics. And it adds in voice control thanks to support for Amazon’s virtual personal assistant.

On top of those great deals, Amazon also has the Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop on sale for $349. This is iRobot’s most affordable vacuum and mop combo device, and it has never been this cheap before.

High-end Roomba robot vacuums on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Many people are looking for something a bit smarter than the older models we covered above. Well, I have good news on that front: Flagship models have even deeper discounts for Black Friday 2023 than the less expensive models I’ve already covered.

The Roomba Combo j5+ is a newer model that combines vacuuming and mopping on a single robot. It retails for $770, but it’s on sale for $499 for Black Friday.

You can also upgrade to the more advanced Roomba Combo j7+ for $699, matching the all-time low price.

For anyone who wants the most powerful iRobot models on the market, there are a few good options to consider. The top-of-the-line Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is on sale for $899 when you bundle it with a Braava Jet m6 robot mop.

You can read through BGR’s Roomba S9+ review to learn more about this impressive model.

And finally, we have the very best of the best in iRobot’s lineup.

As I noted earlier, the Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop is currently on sale with its first-ever discount. This model retails for $1,399, but it’s on sale for $999 for the holidays.

