Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals: Electric toothbrushes on sale

Most people out there know that electric toothbrushes are much better than regular toothbrushes. They clean better and deeper for most people, and they also help promote gum health. For some reason, however, there are still people out there who haven’t made the switch. But that changes now, thanks to Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals with prices starting at just $25.96.

Featured deals in this article:

Everyone needs a good electric toothbrush

Image source: Philips/Amazon

You might be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush. Upgrade to an electric toothbrush model and you’ll have cleaner teeth, stronger gums, and even better breath.

The issue, however, is that not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals for Black Friday 2022.

Best Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals

For Black Friday 2022, prices start at less than $30 for the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush.

At just $25.96, the Philips Sonicare One is a full-featured rechargeable electric toothbrush and a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Black Friday deal.

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Snow, HY1200/07, 1 Pack List Price: $39.96 Price: $25.96 You Save: $14.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that Philips Sonicare One deal, there are also a few more Black Friday deals worth exploring. And these deals get you more advanced models with wireless charging stands for your bathroom counter.

First, the $100 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is on sale for $59.96. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features. Examples include three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, Black, HX6423/34 List Price: $99.96 Price: $59.96 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you want an upgrade, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 with adjustable intensity and 14-day battery life is also on sale.

This model retails for $170, but it’s down to $95.98 for Black Friday 2022.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with Charging Trav… List Price: $169.96 Price: $95.96 You Save: $74.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Finally, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush is the best of the bunch. It retails for $190 and it includes so many great features.

While these Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals are available, you can pick one up for just $99.96.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX9690/06 List Price: $189.96 Price: $99.96 You Save: $90.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

