Black Friday: One of the best Windows laptops is at its lowest price ever

Black Friday is here, and if you’re in the market for a new laptop, now is the perfect time to buy. The much-loved and very powerful Samsung Galaxy Book3, for example, is currently available for 28% off — and it may well be one of the best laptops in its new, discounted price range.

The particular model that’s getting the discount is the 16-inch Galaxy Book3, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a high-end Intel Core i7-1355U processor that should be more than powerful enough for your computing needs. At $1,000, the laptop normally has some pretty serious competition — but at only $724.99, it’s easy to recommend.

Available on Amazon

The laptop isn’t just powerful — it also comes with a pretty nice screen. The display is a full HD screen, so it should be relatively crisp and detailed, and it gets bright enough to be visible in the vast majority of situations. It has a pretty good port selection too, with two USB 3.2 ports, two USB-C ports, a HDMI port, a MicroSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Powering it all is the latest and greatest version of Windows 11 Home, which is packed with modern features that’ll help make your workflow better.

None of that is to mention the sleek and stylish design of the laptop. It has a stunning silver body that looks modern and premium.

Get the heavily discounted Samsung Galaxy Book3 for yourself using this link.

