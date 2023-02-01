Every Galaxy Book 3 model Samsung revealed at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 on Wednesday at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. But the flagship phone wasn’t the only product line that the company refreshed this week. Samsung also announced three new laptops: the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. The Pro and Pro 360 are direct successors to last year’s Galaxy Book 2 models, but the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a brand new, premium entry to the lineup.

Unlike in previous years, the 2023 Galaxy Book series from Samsung starts with the Pro models. Samsung didn’t announce any base models at the event.

Samsung announced all three Galaxy Book 3 laptops will feature 13th Gen Intel Core processors. They will also come with the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays from the Galaxy S phones with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Pro 360, and Ultra all have new quad speaker systems to deliver better sound than previous models. The laptops also have dual microphones, full aluminum frames, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, microSD slot, and headphone jack. All three laptops ship with Windows 11 as well, so you’ll be up to date with the latest OS.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will start at $2,399.99. Image source: Samsung

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is the thinnest and lightest of the bunch, with the 14-inch model weighing 1.17kg and the 16-inch model weighing 1.56kg. It comes with a Core i5 or i7 processor, Intel Iris X GPU, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 63Wh (14-inch) or 76Wh (16-inch) battery. Both sizes come in graphite or beige colors and start at $1,449.99.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is Samsung’s 2-in-1 convertible option. Other than the form factor, the Pro 360 is basically identical to the Pro, but with optional 5G connectivity options. The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 starts at $1,899.99 in the same colors.

As for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, it’s a far more capable machine. Some of the upgrades include a Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 Laptop GPU, plus a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It starts at $2,399.99 and only comes in graphite.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will launch on February 17th, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available a few days later on February 22nd.