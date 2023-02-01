Galaxy S23 live stream: How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The first major smartphone launch of 2023 has finally arrived. On Wednesday, Samsung will host its first in-person event since 2020 to reveal the Galaxy S23 series, which has been the subject of countless leaks in recent weeks. As per usual, we know virtually everything there is to know about the phone, but whether or not you’ve been avoiding the steady stream of leaks, you might want to tune in to see everything the company has to offer at Galaxy Unpacked today.

The live stream for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023 event begins at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 1st. We have embedded the YouTube video below, so you can watch along live from this page once the event begins.

Watch Samsung’s Galaxy S23 live stream

As noted above, leaks have spoiled a majority of the surprises Samsung had in store for today’s event. The flagship lineup this year consists of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The designs of all three new models look similar to their predecessors, although the camera island is no longer present on the S23 or S23 Plus. Instead, every model has adopted the look of the S22 Ultra, which featured rear lenses protruding directly from the back panel.

When it comes to specifications, we expect the Galaxy S23 phones to feature Dynamic AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Beyond the new flagship phones, Samsung might reveal another device or two at the Unpacked event. Based on Samsung’s reservation website, we should also see the new line of Galaxy Book laptops. According to MySmartPrice, the lineup will consist of the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Watch along live above when the event begins at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET today.