Black Friday begins: 20% off Sonos, $29 Magic Bullet, $60 Vortex air fryer, $79 Ember heated coffee mug, more

It’s official: Black Friday sales begin today! Sure, it’s a week earlier than we’re used to, but several big Black Friday blowouts officially begin on 11/21 this year. You can save big on best-sellers like Sonos speakers, Magic Bullet blenders, Instant Pot Vortex air fryers, and even the Ember heated coffee mug.
This roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, November 21.
Featured Black Friday deals
On top of all the other great deals we’ll show you in this big roundup, there are some particularly impressive Black Friday sales that we want to showcase:
T-Mobile deals
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
Tineco vacuums
- Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: $299 (reg. $459)
- Tineco PURE ONE A50S: $239 (reg. $329)
- Tineco Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner: $499 (reg. $699)
Anona smart home security devices
- Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $98.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
- Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers and headphones are 20% off for Black Friday!
- 20,000+ people have bought a Magic Bullet blender in the past month, and now it’s down to $29.49
- Get a best-selling Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for $59.99 instead of $130
- The $130 Ember heated electric coffee mug is on sale for $79.49, an all-time low
- The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is down to $119.99 instead of $200 — it’s the perfect holiday gift for any kid!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $759 (reg. $799)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $799 (reg. $999)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $999.99 (reg. $1,299)
- M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,399 (reg. $1,599) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen: $319 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Spend $100+ on winter fashion, save $25
- Save $25 when you spend $100+ on sports & outdoor gear
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- The Samsung Q60D 55-inch smart TV is on sale right now for just $497.99
- Get the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones for $298 instead of $400
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- Amazon’s newest Blink Video Doorbell just dropped to $29.99, matching the all-time low price
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- Also, the fan-favorite Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box is down to $29.99 instead of $45
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 starting at just $249
- The Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum that everyone speaks so highly of is 20% off at $375.20
- Get the $130 JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $79.95
- Pick up a TCL 65-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart TV for only $698 on sale
- The TOZO S2 44mm Android smartwatch is somehow on sale for just $19.99
- Save up to 45% on the stunning LG C4 OLED TV with this early Black Friday sale
- The Samsung S90D OLED TV is also on sale this week
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.