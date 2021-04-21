If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You always want to look your best. Looking good often times will equate to feeling good and there isn’t a better way to start the day than feeling like you’re going to crush your day. For men, wearing a suit and tie can be the mark of a special occasion while for some, it’s just another day. If you’re someone who wears a tie a lot, you can mark the specific time with a specialty tie. Perhaps it’s St. Patrick’s Day and you want to wear a green one or your favorite team is playing and you want to wear the tie with their logo on it. Anybody who owns more than a few ties should have a tie rack. But anybody who has a lot of ties should make it easier to go through them with a motorized tie rack. This helps you cycle through your ties and see which ones are currently available to you. We’ve highlighted five of the best motorized tie racks on the market to help you set up your closet the way it should be.

Keep all of your items aligned

When you’re looking for a tie, you should make it easy on yourself and get the Primode Motorized Tie Rack. You can automatically rotate this with the touch of a button and you’ll be able to cycle through 72 of your ties. This also has room for eight belts on top of that. You can hang this with special screws for hanging rods or it comes with hooks for wired shelving. So whatever you have in your closet, you should be able to hang this in there. This features built-in LED lights, so searching for a tie in the early morning is made easier, especially if you don’t have direct light from your closet hitting it. Measuring 18″ x 8″ x 4.06″, this is easy to install. It’s a great gift for a birthday, holiday, or Father’s Day. It also comes with a bonus tie clip set, giving you three tie clips.

Key Features:

Built-in LED lights

Hanging rods or hooks for wired shelving

Rotates with the touch of a button

Don’t struggle setting it up

With the help of the design of the Aniva Motorized Tie Rack, you’ll install it in no time. This automatically rotates in both directions with the touch of a button. This can be installed on rod or wired shelving without a problem. There are no tools needed to put it up, as it comes with special screws or hooks. Batteries aren’t included, but you only need four C batteries to operate it. This has built-in LED lights to help you see in the dark. It can hold 72 ties and eight belts. It measures 16.5″ x 8″ x 4.1″ and is made from high quality plastic.

Key Features:

Installed on rod or wired shelving

No tools needed to put it up

Needs four C batteries

Gives you a boost for traveling

Looking out for you at home or on the road, the StorageMaid Motorized Tie Rack Organizer for Closet gives you options. This can hang 72 ties and eight belts like the previous two options. It has a quiet and seamless motor designed for quick and easy selection of ties. It has a built-in light that will light up your closet to help you pick out your tie. This includes J-hooks for hanging under wire shelving and no tools are needed to secure that to the shelving. You’ll also receive a bonus travel tie pouch and clip. The pouch measures 22″ to keep your tie from wrinkling if you were to just toss it in your suitcase. You’ll also get a silver tie clip to finish off a sharp look.

Key Features:

Simple to install

Includes bonus travel tie pouch and clip

Seamless motor design

Save some money

The Honey-Can-Do HNG-03222 Battery Powered Rotating Tie and Belt Closet Organizer is ideal for those on a budget. This will organize all of your accessories in one place and keep them ready for you to choose one. You can hang 72 ties and eight belts or mix and match the numbers to fit your number of belts and ties. It hangs on standard closet rods and the motorized operation rotates forwards and backwards for a more easy time selecting. This runs on four C batteries that aren’t included and measures 18″ x 8″ x 4″. It is a cost-effective option for your home.

Key Features:

Mix and match ties and belts

Rotates forwards and backwards

Cost-effective

Have it work for you

Don’t worry about having a hard time rotating through your ties when you have the Sterline Automatic Motorized Revolving Tie and Belt Rack. The belt motor circulates when you press the buttons and the LED light will illuminate your selection. The intelligent function automatically stops the motor after 20 seconds while the LED lights automatically shut off after 30 seconds. It fits standard closet rails between 2.5 and 304cm. It’ll hold 72 ties and eight belts and take up minimal space in your closet. This prevents creases and wrinkles.

Key Features:

Intelligent function stops the motor

Lights shut off after 30 seconds

Takes up minimal space

