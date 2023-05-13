Best deals this weekend: Free $5 Amazon credit, $40 Chromebook, $99 AirPods, pools & water toys, more

Mother’s Day 2023 is tomorrow, and there are still so many great deals you can get before they expire. We found great Chromebook sales today starting at $40. AirPods deals have prices from $99, and TOZO T10 earbuds with 225,000+ 5-star reviews are only $20.39. Plus, you can already save $50 on the Pixel 7a and get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your order!
Here, we’ll show you all of our favorite deals that are available this weekend.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- SPECIAL OFFER: Amazon has a Mother’s Day 2023 deal that gets you a $5 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on an Amazon eGift card — put your own email as the recipient and you’ll get the $5 credit for free!
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on Amazon gift card deals for more offers like this
- ONE DAY ONLY: Above-ground pools and inflatable waterparks have deep discounts for one day only on Saturday
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are only $99 right now
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of the year — just $199.99, which is a $50 discount
- BONUS DEALS: There are so many more AirPods sales in BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals
- Get the Dell Chromebook 3120 laptop renewed for just $40!
- BONUS DEAL: The renewed Samsung Chromebook 4 is 49% off at $88.93
- BONUS DEAL: Score a brand new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop for $210 instead of $290
- There’s a rare chance to get discounted Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- You can get a brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale at an all-time low of $24.99
- If you’re not eligible for that deal, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still down to $34.99 for everyone else
- Amazon is running a big sale on every Echo Dot model with prices starting at just $19.99
- BONUS DEALS: See our guide on the best Echo Dot deals for more
- Ring Doorbell deals start at $38.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Get the $999 M1 MacBook Air on sale for only $799.99
- Amazon is running a big sale on Roomba robot vacuums with discounts of up to $500 off
- The 10.2-inch iPad is up to $80 off
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with a wireless charging case are down to $20.39 — that’s a crazy deal for earphones that have 225,000+ 5-star Amazon ratings
- Get the $100 COSORI Air Fryer Pro on sale for $78.99
- Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are on sale at the best prices of 2023 so far
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.