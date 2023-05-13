Click to Skip Ad
Best deals this weekend: Free $5 Amazon credit, $40 Chromebook, $99 AirPods, pools & water toys, more

By
Published May 13th, 2023 7:58AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Weekend
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission.

🚨
$100 value!
Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card!

Mother’s Day 2023 is tomorrow, and there are still so many great deals you can get before they expire. We found great Chromebook sales today starting at $40. AirPods deals have prices from $99, and TOZO T10 earbuds with 225,000+ 5-star reviews are only $20.39. Plus, you can already save $50 on the Pixel 7a and get a $50 Best Buy gift card with your order!

Here, we’ll show you all of our favorite deals that are available this weekend.

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

This article talks about:

