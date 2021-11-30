Did Amazon forget to end these 20 Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is over and Cyber Monday is behind us. But if you’re looking for the best Cyber Week deals of 2021, you’ve come to the right place.

Everyone knows that Cyber Week is a great time to save since there are always so many sales. But there’s also an unwritten rule about Cyber Week. All the best deals are supposed to be reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Then, Cyber Week is sort of for all the leftover deals that didn’t sell out.

In 2021, Amazon is doing things a bit differently. Or perhaps someone is asleep at the wheel and forgot to end some of the most amazing deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In either case, we’re going to show you 20 incredible deals that seem like they should’ve ended but are still available today. Needless to say, any or all of these sales could vanish at any moment.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Cyber Week deals 2021

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple deals are always among the best Cyber Week deals each and every year. That makes sense, of course, since they’re also best-sellers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For Cyber Week 2021, there are some truly staggering Apple sales that are leftover. Among them are AirPods Pro for $179, AirPods 3 for $169.99, and AirPods 2 for $109. But beyond all that, Amazon will give you a $15 credit when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card with the promo code APPLENOV. Send the digital gift card to yourself and you’re getting $15 of FREE MONEY!

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLENOV, Get a $15 Credit! Price: Buy $100, Get $15 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLENOV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $9.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $109.00 You Save: $50.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of all that, Amazon is offering the lowest prices online for both the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS and GPS+Cellular) and the Apple Watch SE!

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band - Regular List Price: $399.00 Price: $379.99 You Save: $20.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band Price: $479.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deals you need to see

Image source: Дмитрий Майер/Adobe

In addition to all those excellent Apple sales, we have more of the best Cyber Week deals of 2021 to share with you.

First, Amazon is selling $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards for just $45 each. That means you get $5 free with each one you buy! Also of note, the best-selling Phillips Hue deal of 2021 is back in stock after having sold out last week.

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] List Price: $50.00 Price: $45.00 You Save: $5.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… Price: $99.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another deal we can’t believe gets you the incredible new Moto G Power (2021) with epic 3-day battery life for just $179.99 unlocked. That deal is almost too good to be true! Another hot sale slashes the Echo Dot & Sengled smart bulb bundle from $55 to just $19.99.

Moto G Power | 2021 | 3-Day battery | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola | 4/64GB | 48MP Camera… List Price: $249.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price: $54.98 Price: $19.99 You Save: $34.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best of the rest

Image source: zobaair/Adobe

There are so many more incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are still going on now. Some more of our favorites are below. And remember, these deals could disappear at any moment!

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $44.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $9.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top Cotton Top with Down Alternative Fi… List Price: $39.95 Price: $33.95 You Save: $6.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: Was $130, Now $89 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Additionally, here are six incredible sales you really need to see. These Amazon blowouts are definitely some of the best Cyber Week deals of 2021!

