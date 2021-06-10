Best Boxing Gloves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
There’s never been a question that boxing keeps you in fantastic shape. If you’ve ever watched boxing, participated in it, or just gently sparred at the gym, you can immediately tell the effects on the human body. Kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA-style fighting classes are a huge part of the fitness industry and if you’re thinking of taking one of them soon, you’ll need a proper pair of boxing gloves. Boxing gloves obviously help protect your hand but also help deliver punishment. Not all boxing gloves are made equal as a lot of it depends on the sport and size of the gloves. We’ve highlighted a few of the best options on the internet, so you can soon star in your own Rocky-themed training montage.
Train like the pros do
If you want to dress like real boxers do, then the Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are a great choice. These gloves are made from 80% polyurethane and 20% polyester for an authentic feel. You can choose between a one-size-fits-all model or an 8-oz., 12-oz., 14-oz., or 16-oz. glove. It is constructed with premium synthetic leather that increases the durability of the set. They recently updated the wrist support with Ever Shield technology, so you’ll feel the added protection. You’ll be able to spar and train in these comfortably.
Key Features:
- Made from 80% polyurethane
- Multiple sizes to choose from
- Ever Shield technology
Train in different forms
Muay Thai is a form of Thai boxing and the Elite Sports 2021 Pro Boxing Gloves can really give you a leg or arm up on an opponent. They come in multiple different sizes and colors, so you can choose which ones feel right for which activity you’re training for. The pre-curved anatomic hand design means you don’t have to worry about keeping your fist closed during training. Each glove is made with triple-density gel and impact foam, so you can train harder and be protected. They are made from PU leather and the Velcro wrist clasp keeps your wrist secure. There is a 3D cooling mesh on the gloves, keeping your hands dry.
Key Features:
- 3D cooling mesh
- Made from PU leather
- Pre-curved anatomic hand design
Another level of training
Kickboxing is another action sport and the Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Training Gloves will help you get in shape. This series of gloves, the Essentials Striking Series, was created to give you pro equipment at an entry level cost. They are made with an engineered leather construction that is built to last for hundreds of bouts. The gloves are gel-infused so you won’t feel the punch in your hands as much. The hook and loop closure system keeps your wrists secure and the mesh palms allow your hands to breathe.
Key Features:
- Made with an engineered leather
- Gel-infused
- Hook and loop closure system
Keep some money in your pocket
For those who are taking boxing classes to up their fitness game but have no intention of actually fighting, you probably don’t want to spend a ton on the gloves. That’s what makes the Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves a smart purchase. This is offered in multiple different sizes, ranging from six ounces to 16 ounces. There are 12 colors to go with the options. This comes with multiple layers and a gel-injected makeup. The comfortable Thai lining makes this very durable. It is waterproof and the gloves are handmade. These have a thumb lock to minimize injuries and a cool mesh palm.
Key Features:
- Offered in multiple different sizes
- Multiple layers and a gel-injected makeup
- Waterproof
Anybody can wear them
The Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves are meant for men or women. These are unisex gloves and are made from a tough synthetic leather cover and pre-curved form fit design. This has great durability and performance, allowing you to use it for a lot of training. The multi-layered foam padding allows for unparalleled shock absorption and impact resistance. The wrist strap fully wraps around your hand. The breathable mesh for a cool and dry feeling will make you pleased.
Key Features:
- Great durability
- Unparalleled shock absorption
- Wrist strap fully wraps around your hand