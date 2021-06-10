Best Boxing Gloves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s never been a question that boxing keeps you in fantastic shape. If you’ve ever watched boxing, participated in it, or just gently sparred at the gym, you can immediately tell the effects on the human body. Kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA-style fighting classes are a huge part of the fitness industry and if you’re thinking of taking one of them soon, you’ll need a proper pair of boxing gloves. Boxing gloves obviously help protect your hand but also help deliver punishment. Not all boxing gloves are made equal as a lot of it depends on the sport and size of the gloves. We’ve highlighted a few of the best options on the internet, so you can soon star in your own Rocky-themed training montage.

Train like the pros do

Image source: Everlast/Amazon

If you want to dress like real boxers do, then the Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are a great choice. These gloves are made from 80% polyurethane and 20% polyester for an authentic feel. You can choose between a one-size-fits-all model or an 8-oz., 12-oz., 14-oz., or 16-oz. glove. It is constructed with premium synthetic leather that increases the durability of the set. They recently updated the wrist support with Ever Shield technology, so you’ll feel the added protection. You’ll be able to spar and train in these comfortably.

Key Features:

Made from 80% polyurethane

Multiple sizes to choose from

Ever Shield technology

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves (Red, 14 Oz.) List Price: $39.99 Price: $26.43 You Save: $13.56 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Train in different forms

Image source: Elite Sports/Amazon

Muay Thai is a form of Thai boxing and the Elite Sports 2021 Pro Boxing Gloves can really give you a leg or arm up on an opponent. They come in multiple different sizes and colors, so you can choose which ones feel right for which activity you’re training for. The pre-curved anatomic hand design means you don’t have to worry about keeping your fist closed during training. Each glove is made with triple-density gel and impact foam, so you can train harder and be protected. They are made from PU leather and the Velcro wrist clasp keeps your wrist secure. There is a 3D cooling mesh on the gloves, keeping your hands dry.

Key Features:

3D cooling mesh

Made from PU leather

Pre-curved anatomic hand design

2021 Pro Boxing Gloves for Men Women & Kids, Boxing Training Gloves, Kickboxing Gloves, Sparrin… Price: $21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Another level of training

Image source: Sanabul/Amazon

Kickboxing is another action sport and the Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Training Gloves will help you get in shape. This series of gloves, the Essentials Striking Series, was created to give you pro equipment at an entry level cost. They are made with an engineered leather construction that is built to last for hundreds of bouts. The gloves are gel-infused so you won’t feel the punch in your hands as much. The hook and loop closure system keeps your wrists secure and the mesh palms allow your hands to breathe.

Key Features:

Made with an engineered leather

Gel-infused

Hook and loop closure system

Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Fighting / Bag Gloves (All Black, 12 oz) Price: $29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money in your pocket

Image source: Jayefo/Amazon

For those who are taking boxing classes to up their fitness game but have no intention of actually fighting, you probably don’t want to spend a ton on the gloves. That’s what makes the Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves a smart purchase. This is offered in multiple different sizes, ranging from six ounces to 16 ounces. There are 12 colors to go with the options. This comes with multiple layers and a gel-injected makeup. The comfortable Thai lining makes this very durable. It is waterproof and the gloves are handmade. These have a thumb lock to minimize injuries and a cool mesh palm.

Key Features:

Offered in multiple different sizes

Multiple layers and a gel-injected makeup

Waterproof

Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves Muay Thai Kick Boxing Leather Sparring Heavy Bag Workout MMA UFC… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anybody can wear them

Image source: Trideer/Amazon

The Trideer Pro Grade Boxing Gloves are meant for men or women. These are unisex gloves and are made from a tough synthetic leather cover and pre-curved form fit design. This has great durability and performance, allowing you to use it for a lot of training. The multi-layered foam padding allows for unparalleled shock absorption and impact resistance. The wrist strap fully wraps around your hand. The breathable mesh for a cool and dry feeling will make you pleased.

Key Features:

Great durability

Unparalleled shock absorption

Wrist strap fully wraps around your hand