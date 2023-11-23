8 ultra-popular Amazon devices are under $25 for Black Friday

There are so many spectacular Amazon device deals available right now for Black Friday. Of course, that shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise. This is Amazon we’re talking about, after all. As a matter of fact, Black Friday 2023 might have more amazing Amazon deals than we’ve ever seen before — including some of the company’s most popular devices that are on sale for under $25 each right now.

So many Amazon devices are on sale at all-time low prices for Black Friday 2023. That includes popular gadgets like the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Kindle, Ring Video Doorbell, Fire 7 Tablet, and more.

Practically everything Amazon makes is on sale today, and you can see every single one of those deals right here.

Those are all great deals, but there are a few specific deals that we want to highlight for shoppers on a budget. If you want to pick up some awesome holiday gifts that each cost $25 or less, this is the roundup for you.

Examples include the wildly popular Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $22.99, and the popular Blink Mini home security camera for just $19.99.

We’ll cover all that and more in this guide.

Best Amazon device deals under $25

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR have found all of the most popular Amazon devices that are on sale for less than $25. Several of these best-selling gadgets are down to the lowest prices of the year, so you don’t want to miss out on these offers.

As for timing, most of these sales are scheduled to last until at least the end of the day on Monday, November 27. After Cyber Monday, however, several of the sales won’t stick around through Cyber Week.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Beginning with the Fire TV Stick 4K, this is the most popular streaming dongle ever from Amazon. It was first released a few years ago, and it has been a best-seller among our readers ever since then.

People love the dongle form factor since it’s so easy to tuck away behind your TV. That means you don’t have to worry about any visible boxes.

$50 is more than fair for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but it’s on sale right now for just $22.99.

Or, if you really want to go all-out and get the smoothest Fire TV experience possible, the brand new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for the first time ever. It retails for $60, but it’s just $44.99 for Black Friday 2022.

You might think the only difference is the addition of Wi-Fi 6E, but you’re wrong. You won’t believe how much faster and smoother navigation is on the new Max model.

Echo Dot

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Amazon’s Echo Dot was an absolute game-changer when it was first released. It ushered in the era of Alexa, the voice assistant we now can’t imagine living without.

All these years later, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is still Amazon’s best-selling Alexa speaker. And for Black Friday 2023, the most popular version is on sale at the lowest price ever.

Amazon now has five different generations of Echo Dot speakers, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is still the most popular among our readers. It retails for $50, but you can pick up as many as you want right now for just $22.99.

Blink Mini

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Amazon has a huge sale going on right now on all of its Blink home security cameras. Pretty much every model Blink makes is on sale, and you can see all the deals right here.

But if you want to spend as little as possible, there’s one Blink deal you’ll definitely want to check out.

The Blink Mini home security camera is one of the best-selling home cams on Amazon’s whole site. With a retail price of just $35 and great integration with Alexa and Amazon’s other devices, it’s easy to see why it would be so popular.

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find this fantastic camera on sale for just $19.99 each. Or, if you bundle them and buy a 2-pack or 3-pack, you’ll pay as little as $13.33 per camera.

Other Amazon devices under $25 each

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to the favorites we covered above, there are a few more Amazon devices that are on sale for under $25 during Black Friday.

Here are the rest of the Amazon device deals that are currently available for $25 or less:

