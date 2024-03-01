Beats Studio Pro flagship ANC headphones are down to $199.95 instead of $350

Last year when Apple announced its new Beats Studio Pro headphones, it came as something of a surprise. Hardcore fans already knew they were coming because of leaks, but the rest of the world was reminded that it had been several years since any new over-ear Beats headphones had debuted. Thankfully, it was worth the wait because Beats Studio Pro headphones sound amazing. And if you don’t already have a pair, the current Beats Studio Pro deals you can get online are also worth the wait.

Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones retail for $350, but they’re currently on sale at both B&H and Amazon. One sale is clearly better than the other, however. While B&H is offering a $130 discount that drops them to $219.99, Amazon cut the price all the way to $199.95. That’s a huge $150 discount, and it’s the best Beats Studio Pro deal of the year so far.

Apple’s Beats brand offers plenty of high-end headphones, and I’ve tried all of them. I’ve been doing this for over a decade, and I’ve tested more than 250 different pairs of headphones in that time.

Beats headphones always impressed me, offering solid sound quality and great bass response. That’s especially true of the Beats Studio3 headphones that had previously been the company’s top-of-the-line over-ear model.

Beats Studio3 offer fantastic sound quality as well as great active noise cancelling performance that’s almost as impressive as the ANC on AirPods Max. But they’re also a bit long in the tooth these days, and they’re due for an update. Thankfully, there’s a new flagship model that may outperform them both.

Beats Studio Pro became the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio. Check out our Beats Studio Pro vs. AirPods Max analysis to see all the impressive features touted by Beats Studio Pro.

If you want me to skip to the end, there’s one area where the new Beats headphones really win over AirPods Max. Apple’s premium ANC headphones cost $549, which is ridiculous. Meanwhile, brand-new Beats Studio Pro cost $349.99.

Right now, both models are on sale with discounts… but the price gap is even wider than normal. You can literally buy two pairs of Beats Studio Pro for less than one pair of AirPods Max.

If AirPods Max are too rich for your blood, Beats Studio Pro headphones are the way to go — especially since there’s a terrific deal that will save you money. Head over to Amazon to order a pair, and you’ll pay $199.95 instead of $349.99.

There’s no telling how long this deal will be around, so my advice is to take advantage while you can. Again, this is the deepest discount I’ve seen since last year on Apple’s new Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones.