Beats Studio Buds+ look amazing, but these clear earbuds are $118 cheaper

Apple unveiled its new Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds this week, and they look amazing. I said at the time that I needed these sleek transparent earphones immediately, and I wasn’t kidding. I already ordered mine and can’t wait for them to arrive. I already know how impressive Beats earbuds sound, and now they have a sleek new look to go along with the deep bass and excellent battery life.

Plenty of other people out there also love the look of Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds+. What many people don’t love, however, is the $170 price tag. That’s a whole lot of money to spend on Bluetooth earbuds, even if they do offer terrific sound. But I found a great new alternative that has been blowing up on TikTok. They’re called the ACEFAST T8 earbuds and they cost over $100 less than Beats Studio Buds+.

See Pricing See Pricing

Now, first things first: ACEFAST T8 earbuds cannot compete with Beats Studio Buds+ when it comes to sound quality. That should go without saying.

Reviewers do state that they were impressed with the T8’s sound quality, which is obviously important when it comes to earbuds. But they’re not going to deliver the same bass response, clarity, or overall quality of the audio you’ll get from Beats Studio Buds+.

With that out of the way, ACEFAST T8 earbuds are definitely a great option for people who are looking for an alternative to Apple’s new earphones with a similar transparent design. As a matter of fact, some people might argue that the T8 earbuds have an even better design.

The transparent wireless charging case that comes with ACEFAST’s earphones has an awesome retro LED display that shows how much charge is remaining in the case. The earbuds also have smart features like touch control, Bluetooth 5.3 with one-step pairing, and IPX4 water resistance so you can work out while wearing them.

Also of note, they come in six different colorways.

ACEFAST T8 earbuds retail for $74, which is already about $100 less than Beats Studio Buds+. Right now on Amazon, however, you’ll find a 10% discount as well as a 20% coupon you can clip. That means you’ll end up paying just $53.27 for T8 earbuds if you pick up a pair now.

Available on Amazon

If you like the transparent design but you’re looking for a bit more than ACEFAST’s earbuds can offer, there are two more options to check out. And these two come from a buzzy brand that you’ve definitely heard of.

Nothing Ear Stick wireless earbuds cost $89 and Nothing Ear 2 go for $149. Neither model was discounted at the time of this writing, but those prices are already pretty reasonable. BGR has tested both models extensively, and we gave them high scores for design, sound quality, and value.

Read our Nothing Ear Stick review and our Nothing Ear 2 review for more.