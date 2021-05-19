Today’s best deals: $5 Echo Dot, $40 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, $8 wireless charger, $6 Kasa smart plugs, SanDisk microSD cards, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many incredible daily deals to share with you on Wednesday that we almost don’t know where to start! Make sure you scroll all the way to the end of the list today though, because we’ve included 10 exclusive deals that are available to Amazon Prime subscribers only.

Highlights in today’s big roundup include the $25 Tuff & Co iPhone cases our readers love so much for just $15.99, a nice big 100-inch motorized home theater projector screen for $95.99 instead of $160 when you use the coupon code D2EV7JQ8 at checkout, an insanely popular nonstick frying pan for just $13.99, a massive $52 discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro, an Echo Dot for just $5 — seriously… only $5 — when new subscribers also pay just $7.99 for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, a massive $68 discount on crazy Ninja Warrior obstacle course for kids when you use the coupon code HGH7A5AW, a top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $39.95. an actual TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router that’s on sale for just $89.99 (this is the best Wi-Fi 6 router we’ve ever seen), $100 off the world’s first self-cleaning robot mop, a best-selling wireless charging pad for only $8.48, a $63 foldable camera drone with voice and gesture control, the lowest price of the year on the Amazon Smart Plug with 351,000 5-star reviews or TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for only $6.25 each, $10 off the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K, a huge sale with up to 30% off Ring Alarm kits, another big sale that shaves up to 20% off eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi systems, deep discounts on SanDisk microSD cards, the lowest prices of the year on top-rated Linenspa hybrid memory foam mattresses, and more.

Don’t forget to scroll all the way to the end if you’re an Amazon Prime member because you’ll find 10 exclusive deals waiting for you down there!

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price: $15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (Packag… List Price: $49.95 Price: $39.95 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 ($6.25 / Piece) You Save: $5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Gigabit Router, Work… List Price: $99.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BOMAKER Motorized Projector Screen, 4K HD Video Projection Screen, Eye Protected 3D Electric Mo… List Price: $159.76 Price: $95.99 You Save: $63.77 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: D2EV7JQ8

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price: $16.99 Price: $13.99 You Save: $3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Wireless Grill Thermometer with Dual Prob… List Price: $34.99 Price: $33.24 You Save: $1.75 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $12.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids, Yoassi 50FT Ninja Warrior Slackline with Swing, Rope La… List Price: $169.99 Price: $101.99 You Save: $68.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HGH7A5AW

Narwal T10 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Self-Cleaning Mop 2-in-1, Wi-Fi Connected, Sma… Price: $1,099.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhon… List Price: $9.98 Price: $8.48 You Save: $1.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Holy Stone HS160 Pro Foldable Drone with 1080p HD WiFi Camera for Adults and Kids, Wide Angle F… List Price: $65.99 Price: $62.69 You Save: $3.30 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Linenspa 8 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Medium-Firm Feel-Twin Mattress, White List Price: $129.99 Price: $107.13 You Save: $22.86 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset – Black (… List Price: $349.99 Price: $239.99 You Save: $110.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Made for Amazon SanDisk 128 GB Micro SD Memory Card for Fire Tablets and Fire TV List Price: $25.99 Price: $21.49 You Save: $4.50 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BEAUTURAL Sweater Fabric Shaver Home-Edition, AC Adapter or Battery Powered, Powerful and Effic… List Price: $30.99 Price: $21.22 You Save: $9.77 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Govee Smart LED Strip Lights, 49.2ft WiFi RGB Led Lights Work with Alexa and Google Assistant,… List Price: $45.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $11.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members only

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.