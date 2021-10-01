Amazon chopped 58% off Blendtec Blenders for one day only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Combine the ingredients of your breakfast and make them simple to consume when you blend them up in a new blender. Starting your day with a smoothie is an easy way to get a serving of fruits, vegetables, and protein all at once. Rather than spending a ton of time creating a meal and then having to clean up multiple pots and pans afterward, blending ingredients together makes it easy to drink them. This is a great way for people who are always in a rush to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can make protein shakes to replenish your body after a workout too. Amazon usually has fantastic deals on items to help you get the most out of your body. Save 30% on protein powder right now. If you are in need of a blender, there is a one-day sale on Blendtec Blenders that you’re sure to be intrigued by.

Blendtec Blenders are some of the best-selling choices in the blender market. These will elevate your blending experiences with sharp blades and multiple modes. Typically, they are up to $600 and worth every penny, especially if you use them a lot. But today, and today only, you can save up to 58% on Blendtec Blenders. So you better hurry up and cash in while you can.

Up to 58% off Blendtec Blenders Price: $253.99 - $315.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best deal on Blendtec Blenders

We’ll start with the best savings in this sale. The Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender is a smart option. This is a four-sided jar that holds up to 75 ounces and possesses a 32-ounce blending capacity. The patented blade is 10x stronger than other blades and 80% thicker. This will actually blend and heat soup, thanks to the blade friction heat.

It will clean itself if you add a little soap and water. You can use this for so much, including smoothies, shakes, cocktails, crushing ice, making ice cream, juicing, and more. There are 10 speed controls for different modes. Normally, this is $600 but right now, you can snag it for just $253.99!

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender - Fourside Jar (75 oz), Professional-Grade Power-6 Pre-… List Price: $599.00 Price: $253.99 You Save: $345.01 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

A blender that makes a lot

For those who need a larger container, the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender makes a lot of sense. This has a 90-ounce container with a 36-ounce blending capacity. It is ideal for blending beverages for four to six people at a time. It can combine wet and dry ingredients without much issue. There is no chopping needed ahead of time of your ingredients.

There are preprogrammed blending cycles and three manual speed controls. You can also choose pulse to get more blending. This features the same patented blades and self-cleaning abilities as the first Blendtec Blender we mentioned. There are six different colors this is available in. It normally costs $510. But today, pick it up for just $315.99!

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender, Black List Price: $510.00 Price: $315.99 You Save: $194.01 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.