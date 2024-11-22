Click to Skip Ad
AirPods Pro 2 is a better Black Friday deal, but I bought AirPods 4 instead

Published Nov 22nd, 2024 7:18AM EST
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation case open
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Most Apple Black Friday deals are already live ahead of the official holiday next week. One of the best Black Friday deals you can find right now is the AirPods Pro 2 for $159.99. That’s a new all-time low price, and honestly, it’s a steal. Meanwhile, AirPods 4 with ANC costs $168.99.

So why am I choosing AirPods 4 instead? Well, there are several simple answers.

The first one is that I already own AirPods Pro 2. They are two-year-old earbuds, and I’ve owned them since they were first released. Even though I’ve been tempted to buy the USB-C version to finally have an entire Apple USB-C ecosystem, I resisted the urge to waste money.

If you don’t own any of the new AirPods, you should definitely buy AirPods Pro 2 during Black Friday. Here’s why:

  • AirPods Pro 2 offers the best ANC on the lineup
  • It’s the only AirPods with a hearing test and hearing aid features
  • Offers a MagSafe Charging case and up to 6 hours of listening time in a single charge
  • Touch control for turning the volume up and down
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. firmware update Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Even so, this Black Friday, I’m happy to be buying AirPods 4. What makes me return to Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds is the effortless experience of listening to my favorite tunes anytime. As I wrote previously, regular AirPods feel magical. They’re light, and I almost don’t feel them in my ears, which feels like music is coming from thin air.

What also makes me upgrade is that my AirPods 3 have an unfixable connectivity issue, and I used to love wearing them for outdoor runs, long walks, video conferences, and so on. While AirPods Pro 2 has been doing a terrific job in all those tasks, sometimes I want earbuds without ear tips.

That being said, I’m excited to try AirPods 4’s new ANC capabilities. I know it won’t be as good as my AirPods Pro 2, but it might be good enough for public transportation, and so that I’m more aware when I exercise outdoors.

Still, AirPods Pro 2 will continue to be my go-to earbuds for live concerts, and AirPods Max is still my favorite for long travels, as it has an unbeatable battery—at least among AirPods.

With that in mind, if you don’t have newer AirPods models, get the new AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday. If you already own them, how about giving AirPods 4 a try?

