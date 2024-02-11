Here’s why you should wear AirPods Pro 2 at every concert you attend

AirPods Pro 2 have been available for almost two years now. While I already called these wireless earbuds pocketable AirPods Max, it took me some time to discover one of their best features: Protecting my ears during concerts while I enjoy the show.

The new H2 chip, which enables on-device processing, reduces loud environmental noise, like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, and loudspeakers at a concert. While I knew what this chip was capable of, I was hesitant to try the feature since wearing AirPods Pro 2 at a concert might make other people think that I wasn’t enjoying the show. But if people can wear an Apple Vision Pro on the streets, a pair of AirPods would do no harm, right?

I love going to concerts, even though I hate that buzz in my ears after a few hours in a really loud environment. That was especially challenging in November and December when I went to see Paul McCartney, The Killers, and Taylor Swift in concert, plus a festival. After each show, I knew I could really use some ear protection.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Then, while at TWICE’s concert last week, there was a moment when the sound was super loud, and my ears were actually hurting. The Apple Watch Ultra had already warned that decibel levels were extremely high at least three times, so I decided to put my AirPods Pro 2 on – and that was the right call.

By choosing Adaptive Transparency, it felt like I had removed all the noise by only focusing on the songs. It might sound weird, but I felt like I was listening to a live version of a song on Apple Music, although it was coming from outside of the earbuds. It was an outside-in experience, but I finally understood that I could enjoy a concert without risking my hearing

The best part is that I only needed to put the AirPods on and choose Transparency. In a blink, I could listen to everything without hurting my ears. It was magical.

AirPods Pro 2 are now my favorite concert accessory

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While attending concerts or festivals, we always worry about having enough juice for the iPhone’s battery to last so we can take plenty of photos and videos. But starting now, my main priority will be bringing AirPods Pro 2 to protect my ears while having the best experience possible watching my favorite artists.

Despite that, these wireless earbuds are great for several other reasons, and with iOS 17, they became even better. Learn more about them below.