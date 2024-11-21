Apple Black Friday deals are live, and they’re just as boring as always

Apple’s usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have just been announced. Like in previous years, the Apple Store is offering up to a $200 Gift Card when you buy an eligible product at Apple’s online or physical stores and in the Apple Store app starting November 29.
According to Apple, these are the deals you can get:
- Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when purchasing an iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPhone SE;
- Get an Apple Gift Card up to $200 when purchasing M2 or M3 MacBook Air
- Get an Apple Gift Card up to $100 when purchasing an iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad 10;
- Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing an Apple Watch SE;
- Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when purchasing AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods 4;
- Get an Apple Gift Card up to $40 when purchasing an Apple TV 4K or HomePod.
However, if you’re looking for most of the latest Apple products, they aren’t eligible for these discounts. So, forget about the iPhone 16, the latest Apple Watch models, and the recently-announced M4 Macs.
That said, you can find the real deals at Apple’s store on Amazon, which is already live. You might not get the Git Card, but you’ll save up money anyway.
- AirPods 4: $119 on Amazon, $129 from Apple with Spatial Audio, IP54, H2 chip, and more;
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 on Amazon, $399 from Apple with all-new display and chip;
- M3 MacBook Air: $849 on Amazon, $1,099 from Apple with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage;
- M4 MacBook Pro: $1,399 on Amazon, $1,599 from Apple with M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage;
- AirTag: $19 on Amazon, $29 from Apple with H1 chip, Find My support, and removable battery.
Keep following BGR for the latest Apple Black Friday deals and more.