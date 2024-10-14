7 exclusive AirPods Pro 2 features that make them better than AirPods 4

Apple recently introduced the new AirPods 4. While these earbuds offer several improvements compared to their predecessors — such as the H2 chip, ANC support, and conversation awareness — AirPods Pro 2 can be found at a similar price but with even more exclusive features. In this article, we’ll list seven AirPods Pro 2 features that make Apple’s Pro earphones a better choice than the new AirPods 4.

Improved ANC: Even with ANC support, AirPods Pro 2 has up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation. Since AirPods 4 lacks an in-ear design, it makes sense why Pro 2 has a better ANC. That means that Apple’s high-end AirPods are better suited to louder environments.

Hearing Aid: AirPods Pro 2 offers exclusive hearing aid features, including a test to identify if you have hearing loss or work as a hearing aid device.

Touch Control: With AirPods Pro 2, you can slide the sterns to control the volume. AirPods 4 only features a force sensor, which means you need to invoke Siri to change some basic playback controls.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Longer battery life: AirPods Pro 2 can feature up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, while AirPods 4 offers up to five hours. Even though they both offer up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case, this extra hour per usage can make a difference in long trips.

MagSafe-compatible: The AirPods Pro 2 includes a MagSafe Charging case, while the AirPods 4 offers a wireless charging case. That said, the regular earbuds case lacks the firm grip of the high-end model.

Lanyard loop: One of the features users love the most is the AirPods Pro 2 case’s lanyard loop. Unfortunately, AirPods 4 doesn’t feature that, although it has speakers for Find My technology.

Precision Finding: Finally, thanks to the U1 chip, AirPods Pro 2 has the exclusive Precision Find feature. AirPods 4 users have to use Bluetooth in addition to the case’s speakers for the Find My feature.

Wrap up

AirPods Pro 2 has seven exclusive features that make them a better choice over AirPods 4. With Black Friday fast approaching, this could be the perfect moment to get you new AirPods at a discount. Below, you can read our AirPods Pro 2 review.