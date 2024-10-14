Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Audio

7 exclusive AirPods Pro 2 features that make them better than AirPods 4

By
Published Oct 14th, 2024 12:48PM EDT
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple recently introduced the new AirPods 4. While these earbuds offer several improvements compared to their predecessors — such as the H2 chip, ANC support, and conversation awareness — AirPods Pro 2 can be found at a similar price but with even more exclusive features. In this article, we’ll list seven AirPods Pro 2 features that make Apple’s Pro earphones a better choice than the new AirPods 4.

Improved ANC: Even with ANC support, AirPods Pro 2 has up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation. Since AirPods 4 lacks an in-ear design, it makes sense why Pro 2 has a better ANC. That means that Apple’s high-end AirPods are better suited to louder environments.

Hearing Aid: AirPods Pro 2 offers exclusive hearing aid features, including a test to identify if you have hearing loss or work as a hearing aid device.

Touch Control: With AirPods Pro 2, you can slide the sterns to control the volume. AirPods 4 only features a force sensor, which means you need to invoke Siri to change some basic playback controls.

AirPods 4 in charging caseImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Longer battery life: AirPods Pro 2 can feature up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, while AirPods 4 offers up to five hours. Even though they both offer up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case, this extra hour per usage can make a difference in long trips.

MagSafe-compatible: The AirPods Pro 2 includes a MagSafe Charging case, while the AirPods 4 offers a wireless charging case. That said, the regular earbuds case lacks the firm grip of the high-end model.

Lanyard loop: One of the features users love the most is the AirPods Pro 2 case’s lanyard loop. Unfortunately, AirPods 4 doesn’t feature that, although it has speakers for Find My technology.

Precision Finding: Finally, thanks to the U1 chip, AirPods Pro 2 has the exclusive Precision Find feature. AirPods 4 users have to use Bluetooth in addition to the case’s speakers for the Find My feature.

Wrap up

AirPods Pro 2 has seven exclusive features that make them a better choice over AirPods 4. With Black Friday fast approaching, this could be the perfect moment to get you new AirPods at a discount. Below, you can read our AirPods Pro 2 review.

Don’t Miss: Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: Improved in almost every way

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News