10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: FREE Echo Dot, huge AirPods sale, LED lighting, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
We’re starting off the new week with the best daily deals you can find on Sunday, September 25. You’ll save big on Apple AirPods, LED lighting, an HP Chromebook, and plenty more.
Here, we’ve selected 10 particularly great deals that you need to check out today. Plus, you’ll find a bunch of bonus deals for you to check out, too!
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include deep discounts on Apple AirPods like $69 off AirPods Pro, another first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, a one-day sale on indoor & outdoor LED lighting products, a huge $150 discount on the MacBook Air, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, and more.
On top of that, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on dozens of indoor & outdoor LED lighting products with prices from $9.99
- Amazon has a huge AirPods sale including AirPods Pro for just $179.98!
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for the first time ever
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $120 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- The Echo Show 5 is down to an all-time low price of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30 — it normally costs $85!
- Amazon mistake? The insanely popular THISWORX handheld car vacuum with 130,000 5-star reviews is listed for $14.72 right now instead of $40
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Get a best-selling $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for only $89.99 in this awesome Best Buy sale
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our earlier coverage to see more of the best laptop deals online
- Apple’s MacBook Air is a giant $150 discount today
- Apple Watch Series 8 was just released and it’s already up to $50 off on Amazon!
- BONUS DEALS: See all the best Apple Watch deals available now
- Save up to $500 off stunning new LG C2 evo OLED TVs
- Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Car Accessories - Small 12V High Power Handheld Portable Car Vacu… Price:Was $40, Now $15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$18.77 You Save:$1.20 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price:$999.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$149.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beams 5W G40 Globe Bulb Incandescent Weatherproof Indoor/Outdoor String Lights, 25 feet, Black List Price:$14.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$5.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$2,046.99 Price:$1,896.99 You Save:$150.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP - 11.6-Inch Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB /32GB Price:Was $260, Now $90 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case w/ Midn… List Price:$699.00 Price:$659.00 You Save:$40.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.