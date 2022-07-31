10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Alli diet pills, $179 AirPods Pro, $5 Alexa smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’re looking for some of the hottest sales on Sunday, July 31, you’ve come to the right place. The shopping experts here at BGR Deals have more than 40 years of combined experience hunting down the best deals online.

Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, 25% off alli weight loss diet pills, HP laptops starting at $159.99, and more.

Also of note, Samsung will give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Definitely check out this offer before it’s done!

Today’s 10 best deals

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Save up to 25% on Libin pants and shorts on Sunday only

: Save up to 25% on Libin pants and shorts on Sunday only Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you can get them before they sell out, and AirPods Max are $70 off

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 103,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches – Easy to Use, Translucent, Hydrocolloid Acne Patch Treatment for… Price: $23.98 for 2 Packs Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price: $62.99 Price: $37.71 You Save: $25.28 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $18.77 You Save: $1.20 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, Hands-Free Cleaning for up to 7 Weeks, 2700Pa M… Price: $499.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 14" HD Display, Chrome OS,… List Price: $289.99 Price: $209.62 You Save: $80.37 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart… Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants Athletic Workout Lounge Casual O… List Price: $32.98 Price: $26.38 You Save: $6.60 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!