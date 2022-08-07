10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, rare Philips Hue sale, diet pills, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

On Sunday, August 7, the BGR Deals team dug up 10 terrific deals that you definitely need to see. Plus, you’ll find a few special bonus sales that offer big savings on must-have items.

Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple’s beloved AirPods 2 for just $99 instead of $129, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $12.90 each, AirPods Pro for $179.99, and 25% off #1 best-selling alli weight loss diet pills when you use Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime), and more.

Plus, there’s a big sale with rare discounts on Philips Hue smart bulbs!

Today’s best deals

Save 25% with Subscribe & Save on alli weight loss diet pills that work for so many people — remember, you can cancel anytime

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $91.97 (within $2 of the lowest price ever)

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.39 You Save: $23.60 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Price: $99.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price: $174.98 Price: $99.99 You Save: $74.99 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $18.77 You Save: $1.20 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price: $62.99 Price: $41.48 You Save: $21.51 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $91.97 You Save: $38.02 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vantrue E1 2.5K WiFi Mini Dash Cam with GPS and Speed, Voice Control Front Car Dash Camera, 24… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

eufy Security, eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System, 3-Cam Kit, 365-Day Battery L… List Price: $489.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $140.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

