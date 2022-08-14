10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $30 Echo Show 5, $20 Echo Auto, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With Labor Day right around the corner, the deals are really heating up on Sunday, August 14. The team of expert deal hunters here at BGR Deals found 10 extra-special sales that you won’t want to miss.

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods 2 for $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.

Plus, the best deal of all today: Amazon’s $85 Echo Show 5 is only $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30. That’s a new all-time low price that’s cheaper than Prime Day 2022!

Scroll through all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $88.83, matching the lowest price of 2022

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price: $84.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $55.00 (65%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SHOWBED30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $99.99 You Save: $59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price: $39.99 Price: $32.59 You Save: $7.40 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $88.83 You Save: $41.16 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… Price: $139.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity U… List Price: $38.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

