10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $30 Echo Show 5, $20 Echo Auto, more

With Labor Day right around the corner, the deals are really heating up on Sunday, August 14. The team of expert deal hunters here at BGR Deals found 10 extra-special sales that you won’t want to miss.
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods 2 for $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.
Plus, the best deal of all today: Amazon’s $85 Echo Show 5 is only $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30. That’s a new all-time low price that’s cheaper than Prime Day 2022!
Scroll through all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: The best-selling Hilife portable garment steamer is down to $23.99, today only
- Get the $85 Echo Show 5 for a new all-time low price of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 105,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.50 each 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $21.99 right now
- Get Echo Buds with wireless charging plug 6 months of free music streaming for $99.99 — that would normally cost $174!
- AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 instead of $129, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
- BONUS DEALS: Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you catch them in stock, and AirPods Max have a huge $100 discount
- The THISWORX handheld car vacuum is a must-have for every car owner, and right now it’s on sale for only $32.59
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Score Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $299
- Echo Auto adds hands-free Alexa to any car, and today it’s $19.99 instead of $50!
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $88.83, matching the lowest price of 2022
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.59 You Save:$7.40 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$88.83 You Save:$41.16 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… Price:$139.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity U… List Price:$38.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
