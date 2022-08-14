Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $99 AirPods, $30 Echo Show 5, $20 Echo Auto, more

Maren Estrada
August 14th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

With Labor Day right around the corner, the deals are really heating up on Sunday, August 14. The team of expert deal hunters here at BGR Deals found 10 extra-special sales that you won’t want to miss.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… 46% Off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.99
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods 2 for $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews for $13.50 each, Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto for just $19.99, AirPods Pro for $179.99, Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for only $299, and more.

Plus, the best deal of all today: Amazon’s $85 Echo Show 5 is only $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30. That’s a new all-time low price that’s cheaper than Prime Day 2022!

Scroll through all 10 of today’s top sales down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

  • Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is still on sale for only $88.83, matching the lowest price of 2022

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Buy NowCoupon Code: SHOWBED30 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$23.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments… List Price:$39.99 Price:$32.59 You Save:$7.40 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$88.83 You Save:$41.16 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal | Wireless… Price:$139.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity U… List Price:$38.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

