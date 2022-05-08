10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Bluetooth speaker, $309 iPad, smart home sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Families across the country are getting together today to celebrate. Once the festivities are wrapped up, however, I have something else you should celebrate: A roundup of the best deals online!
Highlights today include a $29 Roku player and Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $309. Those are both the lowest prices of the year so far. And the Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.97, which is the lowest price ever!
Plus, there’s a big one-day smart home sale on SwitchBot gadgets. Definitely check it out.
BGR Deals combed through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll also find some great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on SwitchBot smart home devices like curtain controllers for $63 and button pushers for $20!
- The #1 best-selling portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s whole site is on sale for an all-time low of $19.97 — it has 130,000 5-star reviews!
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 today — that’s the lowest price of 2022 so far
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to just $174.99, the lowest price of 2022 (and $74 less than buying them from Apple!)
- BONUS DEALS: On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $169, AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, and AirPods Max have a $100 discount if you hurry
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95 🐶🐱
- Get the $40 Roku Express 4K+ for only $28.98, which is the best price of the year so far
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s whole site — the Insignia 24-inch F20 Fire TV — is down to only $99.99 right now
- BONUS DEALS: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $499.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $849.99 instead of $1,400!
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug with more than 400,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you bundle it with a discounted Echo Dot
- Apple’s entry-level 10.2-inch iPad has its first discount of 2022 — at $309, it’s the cheapest iPad you can buy right now!
