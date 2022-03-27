10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, secret Fire TV deal, free MyQ, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For Sunday, March 27, 2022, we found some truly spectacular daily deals for you to check out. From $175 AirPods Pro to a secret Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that no one knows about, we covered so many bases. There’s even a promo that gets Amazon to pay you $8 to get a MyQ smart garage door opener!

We dug around and chose 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus deals. And you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.

Sunday’s 10 best deals

Check out all of these great daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.99 You Save: $74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $149.98 You Save: $29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.98 You Save: $8.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $41.99 Price: $33.59 You Save: $8.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price: $49.99 Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price: $54.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $20.00 (36%) Buy Now Coupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iDOO Air Mattress, Inflatable Airbed with Built-in Pump, 3 Mins Quick Self-Inflation/Deflation,… List Price: $84.99 Price: $67.99 You Save: $17.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog - 14 Pieces, Ages 18+ months Toddler Learning… List Price: $14.99 Price: $10.99 You Save: $4.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOLOCO Massage Gun, Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Handheld Deep Tissue Ma… List Price: $199.99 Price: $85.99 ($85.99 / Count) You Save: $114.00 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!