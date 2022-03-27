10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, secret Fire TV deal, free MyQ, more

Click to Skip Ad
Maren Estrada
March 27th, 2022 at 7:57 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

For Sunday, March 27, 2022, we found some truly spectacular daily deals for you to check out. From $175 AirPods Pro to a secret Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that no one knows about, we covered so many bases. There’s even a promo that gets Amazon to pay you $8 to get a MyQ smart garage door opener!

We dug around and chose 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus deals. And you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging

Rating: 5 Stars
Apple AirPods Pro
$174.99 at Amazon
$249 at Apple

Sunday’s 10 best deals

Check out all of these great daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… Price:$29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.98 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy NowCoupon Code: ADDFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iDOO Air Mattress, Inflatable Airbed with Built-in Pump, 3 Mins Quick Self-Inflation/Deflation,… List Price:$84.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$17.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog - 14 Pieces, Ages 18+ months Toddler Learning… List Price:$14.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$4.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOLOCO Massage Gun, Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Handheld Deep Tissue Ma… List Price:$199.99 Price:$85.99 ($85.99 / Count) You Save:$114.00 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

