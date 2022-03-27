10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, secret Fire TV deal, free MyQ, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
For Sunday, March 27, 2022, we found some truly spectacular daily deals for you to check out. From $175 AirPods Pro to a secret Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that no one knows about, we covered so many bases. There’s even a promo that gets Amazon to pay you $8 to get a MyQ smart garage door opener!
We dug around and chose 10 terrific deals that you need to check out today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus deals. And you can see even more amazing daily deals on Amazon’s special deals page.
New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174.99 instead of $249 and AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 — both are the best prices of 2022 so far!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are on sale for $109.99 and AirPods Max have a massive $110 discount if you hurry
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $5.99 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: Esicoo Wi-Fi smart plugs with Alexa & Google are somehow on sale for just $4.99 each when you buy a 4-pack before they sell out
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on best-selling iDoo airbeds from twin size up to queen
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon has 2 pages of kids’ toys on sale for one day only!
- The amazing MyQ smart garage door opener with 51,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for just $21.98 instead of $30
- PLUS, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special limited-time promotion
- Use the promo and you’re pretty much getting paid $8 to get yourself a MyQ!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 119,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for under $17 each!
- BONUS DEAL: Get a set of super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews for just $22 thanks to a 50% coupon
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- The ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook perfect steak every time is on sale for $37.99 instead of $50
- Pick up the $1 best-selling TOLOCO Massage Gun for $85.99 instead of $200
Check out all of these great daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.98 You Save:$29.02 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$21.98 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$8.40 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer of 500FT, Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for Smoker Oven, Grill… List Price:$49.99 Price:$37.99 You Save:$12.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iDOO Air Mattress, Inflatable Airbed with Built-in Pump, 3 Mins Quick Self-Inflation/Deflation,… List Price:$84.99 Price:$67.99 You Save:$17.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog - 14 Pieces, Ages 18+ months Toddler Learning… List Price:$14.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$4.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOLOCO Massage Gun, Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes, Handheld Deep Tissue Ma… List Price:$199.99 Price:$85.99 ($85.99 / Count) You Save:$114.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.